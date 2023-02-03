ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lansing Daily

Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Others Injured

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. Several other people have been injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected gunman had also taken his own life in the shooting on Thursday night. In a statement issued early on Friday morning, the police department said officers … Read more
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

