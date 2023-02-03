Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
Girls basketball: Morales leads the way for St. Vincent over Weequahic
Desia Morales posted 14 points for St. Vincent in a 43-36 win over Weequahic in Newark. La’Sata Jones also had seven points for St. Vincent (4-9). St. Vincent trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half.
Boys basketball: Zawacki leads Brearley past Manville
Jake Zawacki led all scorers with 16 points to lead Brearley to a 55-50 home victory over Manville. Tom Pugliese also had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Brearley (6-9). Tyler Kesolitz paced Manville (11-9), with 13 points, while Edryn Morales tallied 10 points. In a game that was close...
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
American History tops Newark Vocational in double OT - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark had a huge game for American History, posting a double-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, as it defeated Newark Vocational 74-69 in double overtime at Newark Vocational High School in Newark. Tamon Harris also had a double-double with 22 points, four rebounds, three...
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
Wrestling: Morris Knolls beats Ridgewood in N1G4 semis for second straight season
Morris Knolls’s Dom DelleMonache clinched last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 4 semifinals match with a pin of Ridgewood’s Yunte Trattner. He did the same on Monday in Ridgewood with pin in 2:42, sending the Golden Eagles into Wednesday’s tournament final with a 39-28 win.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
West Orange defeats Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Jackson Pruksarnukul made 20 saves on 21 shots for West Orange as it downed Bayonne 6-1 at Codey Arena in West Orange. West Orange (11-7) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period before tacking on two more goals the rest of the way. Andrew Raymon finished with two goals and one assist.
Wrestling: Shaferman’s heroics push Watchung Hills past Midd North in N2G4 semis thriller
Being down to the last bout in a tied postseason match, and having to turn to a young wrestler lacking in experience is not exactly what most people would call optimal. For Watchung Hills and Max Shaferman that seemingly dire combination ended up giving them exactly what they needed. Shaferman,...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Stewart scores twice as No. 1 Delbarton tops No. 7 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey
Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Middletown North at Watchung Hills, N2G4 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Watchung Hills hosted a NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Group 4 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinal on Monday night. Check out the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Wrestling: Young but seasoned Caldwell rolls into North 2 Group 2 finals
How well was Caldwell going to handle the bigger moments?. The Chiefs boast the likes of junior Lorenzo Caamano and senior Ian Flanagan, but they also feature a heap of underclassmen who are inexperienced when it comes to facing the pressures of postseason wrestling. But now that the postseason has...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0