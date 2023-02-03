Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update
Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
Learn about ADUs at resource fair in Bend Tuesday
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above, explaining ADUs, is from June 2022) Local homeowners can learn more about adding more housing on their property Tuesday night. The Bend Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) resource fair at Open Space Event Studios from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
▶️ Longtime Santa’s Helper in Bend heading into retirement
The cold is starting to thaw and, with it, one of Santa’s helpers in Central Oregon is hanging up his red hat. William Walther has dressed up as the Santa at the Bend River Promenade for 30 years. But he’s retiring and moving to warmer climates. “I am...
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
▶️ Bend Police make 6 DUII arrests in 12 hours, including two re-arrests
Bend Police said their officers made six DUII arrests in less than 12 hours between Sunday night and Monday morning, including two people who were arrested twice. In most of the cases, the suspects had a reported blood alcohol content level of 0.2% or higher. That more than twice the legal limit.
▶️Cracker Barrel offering free food for a year if you propose at Cracker Barrel
How much do you love Cracker Barrel? Enough to propose there?. If you do, Cracker Barrel is giving you a chance to win free food for a year. The restaurant chain says anyone who “pops the question” at any of its restaurants has a chance to win the big prize. There is a Cracker Barrel located on the north end of Bend across Highway 97 from Home Depot.
▶️ Taste This! Shimshon
Their food is unique in Central Oregon and was inspired by cuisine made on the other side of the globe. Tahina sauce, stuffed pitas, falafel and mezze samplers await at Shimshon at its new location inside The Grove on Bend’s westside. Emily Kirk met with the owner to learn...
How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs
Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort
Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
▶️ Valentine’s Day reservations filling up, but there are still options
Valentines Day is next Tuesday. And if reading that makes you say “I’d better make a dinner reservation,” you may already be too late if you had a particular restaurant in mind. But even in that case, you may have options. “You’ve caught me off guard. I’ve...
James Taylor coming to Bend Memorial Day weekend
Another big name has been booked to perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this season. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform on Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus service fees. The online presale...
