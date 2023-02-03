Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
Summit Daily News
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town
According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
Mountain town school on "lockdown" in Colorado as authorities respond to threat
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, they are responding to a threat at Summit High School. All Summit County Schools have been put on "secure" status as a result with the exception of Summit High School, which is on "lockdown" status. Summit High School is located between Breckenridge and...
Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues
An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night that ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing. An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released....
Eagle County officials call frequent Glenwood Canyon closures ‘unacceptable’
The Eagle County commissioners Monday talked about what, if anything, can be done when Interstate 70 closes through Glenwood Canyon. The options aren’t great. 197: Road-closing crashes the past two years in Glenwood Canyon. 70: Of those crashes were caused by heavy trucks. Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney last week was...
Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Hit And Run Suspect Led Buna Vista Police on a High-Speed Chase
A hit and run suspect with four previous DUI convictions led officers on high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2nd, through Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement that was coming into the Buena Vista town limits. The incident began at 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon when officers were alerted to a reported apparent hit and run west of BV in the area of County Road 306. A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista. The suspect nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was considered to be dangerous, and the pursuit was called off.
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Incident Report Reveals Collective Decision to Criminally Charge Schoolhouse Staff, But Reports “Aligned” with Statements
Sheriff’s Department initial incident report reveals Schoolhouse staff reports “aligned” with statements to investigators, but there was a collective decision to criminally charge staff. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution states:. In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial,...
Eagle County’s new fire restriction ordinance removes criminal penalties for violators
Eagle County has made some fairly minor changes to its fire restriction ordinance. The ordinance applies only to property in unincorporated Eagle County, not in towns or on federal property. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave second-reading approval to the existing ordinance. The changes primarily reflect changes...
Kids, Cops and Hoops offers opportunity to play with police
Since 2010, Avon Police officers have laced up sneakers to shoot hoops with children within the community. Still meeting every Tuesday, Avon Police Department’s Kids, Cops and Hoops program is seeking more youth in fourth grade and up to play along. From Nov. 29 to April 18, at 4:30...
Nominating commission selects candidates for 5th Judicial District Court vacancy
The nominating commission for the 5th Judicial District has announced two candidates have been selected for possible appointment to the district court’s judiciary vacancy: Courtney Holm of Edwards and Jonathan Shamis of Leadville. Mark Thompson retired from the 5th Judicial District Court bench as its chief justice on Jan....
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award
A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
Eagle County seeks proposals for several kinds of opioid abatement services
Eagle County has posted a request for proposals for opioid abatement services for the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council. Eagle County is the fiscal agent for Region 5, which consists of Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit Counties. Proposals for Opioid Abatement Services must include:. Harm reduction programming. Anti-stigma and...
Eagle County’s emergency operations plan coordinates local, county, state, federal responses
During the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry was talking to someone from outside the county who was impressed by the trust and communication between local agencies. “It’s hard to build relationships during an emergency,” Chandler-Henry was told. That trust is built when emergency alarms...
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
