Lake County, CO

Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says

A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
Hit And Run Suspect Led Buna Vista Police on a High-Speed Chase

A hit and run suspect with four previous DUI convictions led officers on high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2nd, through Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement that was coming into the Buena Vista town limits. The incident began at 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon when officers were alerted to a reported apparent hit and run west of BV in the area of County Road 306. A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista. The suspect nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was considered to be dangerous, and the pursuit was called off.
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
Incident Report Reveals Collective Decision to Criminally Charge Schoolhouse Staff, But Reports “Aligned” with Statements

Sheriff’s Department initial incident report reveals Schoolhouse staff reports “aligned” with statements to investigators, but there was a collective decision to criminally charge staff. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution states:. In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial,...
Kids, Cops and Hoops offers opportunity to play with police

Since 2010, Avon Police officers have laced up sneakers to shoot hoops with children within the community. Still meeting every Tuesday, Avon Police Department’s Kids, Cops and Hoops program is seeking more youth in fourth grade and up to play along. From Nov. 29 to April 18, at 4:30...
Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award

A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’

Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty

Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
