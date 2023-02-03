A hit and run suspect with four previous DUI convictions led officers on high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2nd, through Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department intercepted a vehicle that was fleeing from law enforcement that was coming into the Buena Vista town limits. The incident began at 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon when officers were alerted to a reported apparent hit and run west of BV in the area of County Road 306. A Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and tracked it at high speeds traveling east toward Buena Vista. The suspect nearly went into a ditch, and numerous people were seen in the area on foot. The situation was considered to be dangerous, and the pursuit was called off.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO