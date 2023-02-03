Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.

SICKLERVILLE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO