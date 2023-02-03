ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

NJ.com

North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap

Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian

Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester

Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point

Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ
