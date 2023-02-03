Read full article on original website
Mayah Alford brings Trenton Catholic over Camden - Girls basketball recap
Mayah Alford scored 25 points while Saniyah Spell added 16 more as Trenton Catholic won, 67-58, over Camden in Hamilton. Cianni Thompson put in 11 points for Trenton Catholic (11-6), which led 31-28 at the half and pulled away with an 18-10 run in the third quarter. Bryce Harvey-Carr led...
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
St. Dominic blows past Snyder - girls basketball recap
Maddie Branigan had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, lifting St. Dominic to a 58-25 victory over Snyder in Jersey City. St. Dominic (14-9) played to a 37-13 halftime lead and extended that advantage with a 15-4 run in the third quarter. Alyssa Stridiron added 12 points and six assists, while Autumn Domingo added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jayden McKenney recorded 12 points and five steals while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to propel Ferris past BelovED Charter 68-49 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ferris (9-12) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking an 11-point lead into halftime....
Delbarton ends strong to take Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Nick Modugno posted 13 points while Lincoln Zimmermann added 12 as Delbarton rallied late to defeat Mendham, 59-47, in Morristown. Michael VanRaaphorst put in 10 points for Delbarton (15-4), which sealed the win with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter. Mike Ewing sank three 3-pointers in his 16 points...
Girls basketball: Morales leads the way for St. Vincent over Weequahic
Desia Morales posted 14 points for St. Vincent in a 43-36 win over Weequahic in Newark. La’Sata Jones also had seven points for St. Vincent (4-9). St. Vincent trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Middletown North at Watchung Hills, N2G4 semis, Feb. 6, 2023
Watchung Hills hosted a NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey Group 4 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinal on Monday night. Check out the semifinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Wrestling: Morris Knolls beats Ridgewood in N1G4 semis for second straight season
Morris Knolls’s Dom DelleMonache clinched last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 semifinals match with a pin of Ridgewood’s Yunte Trattner. He did the same on Monday in Ridgewood with pin in 2:42, sending the Golden Eagles into Wednesday’s tournament final with a 39-28 win.
Robbinsville-Allentown beats South Brunswick -- Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored twice with an assist as Robbinsville-Allentown defeated South Brunswick, 5-3, at ProSkate in South Brunswick. JP Sferra, Jamison Pike, and Jaiden Gingras all scored and had an assist for Robbinsville-Allentown, which led 4-0 in the second period. Goalie Zander Wiley made 30 saves on 33 shots for...
Girls basketball: Somerset Tech blows past Timothy Christian
Fiona Shanahan dropped a career-high 30 points to lead Somerset Tech to a 72-41 win over Timothy Christian in Bridgewater. Jayla Worthey tallied 19 points and six rebounds for Somerset Tech (4-13). Hannah McNulty led Tomothy Christian (5-14) with 13 points, while Anya Wildgoose added seven points in the loss.
Highland Park defeats Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to lead Highland Park past Perth Amboy Magnet 58-40 in Perth Amboy. With the victory, the Owls have won 10 of their last 11 games. Highland Park (15-4) took control early as it led 19-4 at the end of...
Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
American History tops Newark Vocational in double OT - Boys basketball recap
Marcel Clark had a huge game for American History, posting a double-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, as it defeated Newark Vocational 74-69 in double overtime at Newark Vocational High School in Newark. Tamon Harris also had a double-double with 22 points, four rebounds, three...
Girls basketball: Nevius leads Overbook past Gloucester
Zahaisha Nevius posted 18 points to lead Gloucester to a 50-30 victory over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Ja’el Pressley also had 10 points with Isabella Boyle adding eight points for Overbrook (3-14). Overbrook held a 16-14 lead at the half but found its offense in the second half, pulling...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Wrestling: Shaferman’s heroics push Watchung Hills past Midd North in N2G4 semis thriller
Being down to the last bout in a tied postseason match, and having to turn to a young wrestler lacking in experience is not exactly what most people would call optimal. For Watchung Hills and Max Shaferman that seemingly dire combination ended up giving them exactly what they needed. Shaferman,...
Cherry Hill West turns tables on Moorestown to earn S.J. Group 4 title berth
Things would have to be different. And they were. For Cherry Hill West to earn a berth into the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 team wrestling tournament, it would have to turn the tables on a loss that was barely three days old. West, the No. 6 seed, beat...
Ice hockey: Montville takes down High Point
Aidan Engle and Aidan Stepien both finished with one goal and one assist as Montville beat High Point, 4-2, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari and Cole Riley each added a tally for Montville in the win. Alexis Riley finished with 18 saves in goal. Jake Henningsen and Anthony...
