Maryland State

WVNews

Lady Defenders take down Lady Tartans

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Ohio Valley Christian girls and boys basketball teams hosted their respective opponents from Sciotoville East High School in a pair of games Monday evening. First, the Lady Defenders picked up a 47-23 victory.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Miami 81, Duke 59

DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59.
WVNews

Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Washington Wizards on Monday night. All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Cleveland 114, Washington 91

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 7-13 2-3 16, Okoro 4-6 2-3 12, Allen 10-13 3-4 23, Garland 9-15 0-2 23, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 21, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 2-2 2, LeVert 3-5 3-4 10, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-78 14-20 114.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Sacramento 140, Houston 120

SACRAMENTO (140) Barnes 3-9 3-3 9, Murray 11-17 0-0 30, Sabonis 7-10 2-2 17, Fox 5-12 6-9 16, Huerter 7-12 0-0 16, Lyles 6-7 0-0 14, Metu 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 2-2 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 5, Monk 6-12 4-4 20. Totals 52-89 15-18 140.

