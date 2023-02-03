Read full article on original website
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 020623
Quiet and dry conditions through the day. Some sunshine in the morning will give way to cloud cover through the afternoon. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average, in the mid 30s.
We’re starting off our workweek with mostly sunny skies Monday morning before increasing cloud cover takes hold this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Look for highs around freezing. A few showers are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning as this cold front passes. Given the drier atmosphere in place, rainfall should be under 0.1”. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Tuesday once any lingering showers end. A bit of clearing is possible Wednesday. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s. As we approach the end of the week, a low pressure system forms in the south-central US and is forecast to move into the Great Lakes bringing gulf moisture with it. Model data points to the possibility of rainfall on the front end of this system starting Thursday morning. Gulf moisture means that near or above ½” of rainfall is possible by the time all is said and done. Currently it looks like this system will bring plenty of warm air with it meaning we’ll see rain for Thursday but we’re close enough to the cooler air we can’t rule out wintry precipitation near Mount Pleasant completely, especially at night. Highs will be in the low-40s.
A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
The top of our atmosphere is about to warm dramatically. The warm-up usually sends a cold blob of air eventually into the eastern half of the U.S. and the Great Lakes region. The stratosphere is the second layer in our atmosphere and lies about 50,000 feet above Earth. Years ago, researchers discovered what we now call a “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or SSW for short.
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A border town in the Upper Peninsula was abuzz this weekend as racers from across North America participated in one of the most grueling endurance events in sports. The International 500 Snowmobile Race features some of the fastest snowmobiles in the world as racers complete 500...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s average gas prices fell 8 cents Monday, but motorists are still paying $3.39 a gallon, AAA auto club said. That's a little relief after weeks of gradual increases as a result of a sudden and sharp drop in oil prices, but, one analyst said: Don't expect it to last.
That's not snow you're seeing.
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
