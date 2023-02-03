Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
chatsports.com
Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz
Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.
chatsports.com
KYRIE GONE: Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, picks
The Nets and Kyrie Irving finally, after years of off-again on-again squabbling and failed counselling, have gotten a divorce. In the process, Brooklyn has also renewed its relationship with an old flame, bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie. Shams Charania was first with the news and the details... BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets...
chatsports.com
How the Lakers getting Rui Hachimura may have prompted Kyrie Irving’s trade demand
If I would have told you 12 days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura would have semi-directly led to Kyrie Irving demanding that the Brooklyn Nets deal him before the NBA trade deadline, you probably would have called me some combination of crazy, a conspiracy theorist, or someone just hunting for clicks.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
chatsports.com
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.
chatsports.com
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
chatsports.com
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving
Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
chatsports.com
Mavericks, feeling disrespected, stun Jazz with makeshift lineup, 124-111
SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, we were all reminded that this is why they play the games. With a patchwork lineup that would rival any of those quilts your grandma used to put together, the Mavericks pulled off a remarkable 124-111 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
Inside the Suns: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and adding more shooting at the trade deadline.
Each week the Fantable — a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news. Q1 - What are your thoughts on Mikal Bridges’ recent play and how do you think Booker’s eventual return could alter it?. OldAz: Mikal...
chatsports.com
LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he’d do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...
chatsports.com
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. I say that not because it’s a fact — it isn’t — but because it’s my opinion, and we are obligated more than ever before to take a position on this vital matter. Jordan or LeBron James? James or Jordan?
chatsports.com
NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move
The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
chatsports.com
Report: Lakers had ‘serious concerns about’ Kyrie Irving’s ‘professionalism and availability’
While there was some level of doubt for the last several days about whether or not the Lakers would include both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in their trade offer for Kyrie Irving, in the end, the team was willing to send them to the Nets in exchange for the unpredictable All-Star point guard, according to multiple reports in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s decision to instead ship Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
chatsports.com
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
chatsports.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
chatsports.com
Remembering pro football’s most bizarre All-Star game
As the NFL concludes a four-day Pro Bowl Games event that has looked more like a “Battle of the Network Stars” than a football game, we are reminded of an unusual postseason event from decades ago: the American Football League’s “All-Star Bowl” following the 1965 season.
chatsports.com
DraftKings: National Player Of The Year Odds
The John R. Wooden Award, named after the Purdue legend, will be awarded on Sunday, March 12th to the most outstanding player in men’s and women’s college basketball. Purdue center Zach Edey is currently the front-runner for the honor after posting ridiculous numbers offensively while being one of the best defenders in the country.
