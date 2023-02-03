ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Aquarium to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras beads

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host a Mardi Gras bead recycling drive to prevent litter and to protect marine life. “Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign. It is loaded with chemicals like bromine and chlorine, as well as heavy metals like lead. When Mardi Gras beads end up […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

104-year-old WWII Veteran still advocating for equality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint on both the local and national community. Long-time Gulfport resident Taylor Howard, 104, has ferociously fought for freedom and equality for over a century. His purposeful...
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company

In the Kitchen with Cheeky Monkey Cake Company
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Moss Point football names John Feaster as next head coach

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after Stone’s deepest playoff run since 1991, head coach John Feaster is parting ways with the team after officially hiring on with Moss Point on Monday. With Stone, Feaster led the team to a 39-34 overall record (24-14 in district) and 7...
MOSS POINT, MS

