WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

