247Sports

'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 54-52 game on Sunday evening,. With the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers capped off a 1-1 week where they also defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 65-60 game. Here are the quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss on Sunday.
nbc15.com

UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
