People

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space

Josh Hall clapped back at an Instagram user, writing that their comment was "insulting" to some Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram. Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool. A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wide Open Country

'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott, one half of HGTV's mega-hit series The Property Brothers, has got all the right stuff when it comes to home renovations and, as it happens, adorable, tear-inducing birthday messages. On Jan. 17, the reality star posted a loved-up Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), writing, "You just keep getting even better 🥰" alongside a photo slideshow of the pair.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

