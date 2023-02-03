Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.

Read full article on original website
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
wvtm13.com
BJCTA working with new tech to increase bus ridership
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More testing and changes to the new express bus are on the way as many residents in the community are still adjusting to the new system. When people first come to the stop, they are faced with a monitor right where they are able to get the ticket. Unfortunately, some of them do not know how to work it.
stnonline.com
Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus
A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
wvtm13.com
"Homes for Healing", Landing provides housing for families traveling to Birmingham for medical treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham-based company Landing introduced a program to provide free housing to families traveling to area hospitals for children’s medical treatment. The initiative was born out of Landing Founder and CEO Bill Smith’s own experience seeking medical care for his daughter, who was born with...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
Arrest made in connection to homicide on 1st Street West in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January. According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder. Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 […]
Lane closures to start on I-65 in Shelby County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.
wbrc.com
Experts say rental rates in the Birmingham-metro area are up about $300 since before pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area. Researchers at rent.com said rent prices appear to be leveling off, but it’s still quite expensive to rent in our area. They said we’re paying hundreds more...
Local church supports Alabaster teen in fight against cancer
A local church is rallying behind Bennett Fuller, an Alabaster teen who’s battling cancer.
Comeback Town: A homicide prevention strategy that will work
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnists are Prim F. Escalona and Danny Carr. Jefferson County has a murder problem. Our murder problem is so prolifically deadly, that it even eclipses the annual homicide rate for the entire continent...
ABC 33/40 News
Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable
Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition
Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Birmingham celebrates 205 Day with eventful weekend
205 Day is a celebration of Birmingham. This weekend, the community can enjoy free, family fun leading up to the big day.
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
