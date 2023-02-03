Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Augusta Free Press
Preview: NC State, suddenly the ACC’s hottest team, up next for #8 Virginia
Virginia saw its seven-game win streak end Saturday with a loss at Virginia Tech, a game against a desperate Hokie team that needed the win badly. The Cavaliers, in losing to Tech 74-68, never led. Tuesday evening (9 p.m. tip), Virginia goes from the frying pan to the fire, as...
Augusta Free Press
Opponents adjusted to Tony Bennett’s small lineup: It’s time to go back to Kadin Shedrick
Tony Bennett fixed Virginia’s December rough patch by going small, but he’s finding out that nothing is ever really fixed for good. The rest of the ACC has adjusted to Bennett’s small-ball lineup, and it’s looking like it’s time for Bennett to adjust back. Kadin...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: ‘Hoos struggle on O, on D, plus, what about Shedrick?
Tech jams the lane, and Virginia’s shooters don’t take advantage. Virginia shot 50.9 percent in its 78-68 win over Virginia Tech two weeks ago in JPJ. The rematch saw Tech coach Mike Young mix things up defensively, almost throwing a version of Tony Bennett’s Packline back at him.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech grits out 74-68 win over #4 Virginia: Huge win for Hokies with NCAA bid in mind
Virginia Tech got out to an early eight-point lead, then never gave it back up, on its way to a 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. It’s hard to call it an upset – the data analytics sites had the game going a point in either direction ahead of this one – but there’s no question that it’s a huge win for the Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC), who had lost eight of their last 10 coming in, putting their postseason hopes on the brink.
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
Augusta Free Press
Longwood stifles Campbell, shoots 52.7 percent, in dominant 74-50 victory
Longwood held Campbell to 35.7 shooting in a defense-powered 74-50 win on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) also held the Camels to a 4-of-23 effort from three and forced 14 turnovers on Back in Black Night at Willett Hall. “This goes back to the past 10...
Augusta Free Press
Shorthanded VMI struggles, loses on the road at Mercer, 80-54
VMI was down starter Rickey Bradley Jr. from the opening tip, then lost senior guard Sean Conway to a first-half injury, and could never really get going in an 80-54 loss at Mercer on Saturday. The Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) were paced by freshman guard Tony Felder Jr., who scored...
Augusta Free Press
Darius McGhee becomes Liberty’s all-time leading scorer in 69-64 defeat
Darius McGhee scored 19 points to become Liberty’s all-time leading scorer, but the Flames weren’t able to get the W on the big night for the senior, falling 69-64 at Lipscomb on Saturday. McGhee, who entered the night needing nine points to break Karl Hess’ record of 2,373...
Augusta Free Press
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
Augusta Free Press
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading
For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
Augusta Free Press
Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy
Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately. Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time. “I find I’m often working by myself, so to pass the time, I enjoy listening to podcasts for information, updates and entertainment,” said Kyle Sturgis, a fifth-generation aquaculture, hydroponics and row crop farmer in Northampton County.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail receives state recognition
Next time you’re walking or bicycling on the Friendly City Trail in Harrisonburg, you’ll be able to say you’re enjoying an award-winning amenity. The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million.
Augusta Free Press
From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Arts Council of the Valley adds $15,000 grant to Advancing the Arts program
Arts Council of the Valley has opened its Spring 2023 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle – and a new $15,000 Public Art Forward grant. “Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we are pleased to add a new category to our Spring Advancing the Arts grant cycle,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Public Art Forward provides one grant of up to $15,000 to create and install a new artwork each year in downtown Harrisonburg for 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
Augusta Free Press
Civil service: Staunton voters will have tough choice in November
Last Thursday, Staunton City Council interviewed five of 20 candidates for a vacancy, and chose businessman Terry Holmes after nearly two hours of closed session discussion. So, let me just make it clear: no, I have neither run for nor been elected to serve public office. My position as a local journalist has always prohibited that interest. However, I would not have even if it had been an option. I know I don’t have it in me to serve the community in that way.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man
Update: Sunday, 1:57 a.m. Blake Lam has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
Comments / 0