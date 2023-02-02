Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Strong winds cause tree limbs, power lines to fall
Here are some reports of powerlines and fallen trees coming down in western Massachusetts.
Here’s why you may hear a loud boom during frigid weather
What causes a frost quake?
Emergency power outage planned in Hudson, Stow after tree falls on line
HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities serviced by the Hudson Light and Power Department in Hudson will be without power as cold temperatures linger early Saturday morning after a tree branch fell on a line Friday. Hudson Light and Power, which services Hudson, Stow and parts of surrounding communities, announced a...
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
Burst pipe at Worcester Housing Authority property forces nearly 200 elderly people out of homes
WORCESTER, Mass. - The weekend's record breaking cold forced nearly 200 elderly people out of their homes in Worcester. A pipe burst at the Worcester Housing Authority's Elm Park Tower on Pleasant Street. The 16-story building is senior-only housing. The building experienced pipes freezing, power outages, and major flooding Saturday.
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities
One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said. The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold
BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.
