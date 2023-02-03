ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Porterville Recorder

Charleston (SC) hosts UNC Wilmington following White's 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington's 70-63 win against the William & Mary Tribe. The Cougars have gone 13-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads...
WILMINGTON, NC
High Point faces Campbell, aims to end road skid

High Point Panthers (11-13, 3-9 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: High Point hits the road against Campbell looking to break its eight-game road slide. The Fighting Camels have gone 5-6 at home. Campbell ranks seventh...
HIGH POINT, NC
Monsanto and Wake Forest host North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -1; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the North Carolina Tar Heels after Damari Monsanto scored 28 points in Wake Forest's...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

