UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington's 70-63 win against the William & Mary Tribe. The Cougars have gone 13-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads...

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO