Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets
Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Second Half Struggles Doom Lakers in Loss to Pelicans
A double-digit halftime lead was not enough for the Lakers in New Orleans Saturday night as they fell Pelicans 131-126. The loss dropped the Lakers to 2-3 on their road trip and back to 25-29 overall, with this loss also keeping the Pelicans above them in the standings in the race towards the post season.
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (2/6)
Here we go! The first domino fell on Sunday, and we should have a crazy trade deadline if that Kyrie Irving deal is any indication of what to expect. That trade already affects this Monday slate, with both of those teams in action. That’ll surely lead to some immense value, so let’s start by looking at the schedule and odds and then dive into the player picks!
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 16 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the third straight week the Bucks have had the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Jrue Holiday winning for Week 14.
NBA
With no signature shot, LeBron James simply scores from everywhere
Twenty years ago, historical seeds were planted at a basketball cubbyhole called ARCO Arena, which no longer exists, in a distant small-market outpost named Sacramento, and a time zone that meant more than half of America was counting sheep instead of counting down the debut of a future NBA sensation.
NBA
"Disappointed In Our Focus" | Jazz Struggle To Stay Focused For 48 Minutes In Loss To Dallas
For 12 minutes, the Jazz were clearly the best team on the court. Unfortunately, NBA games are for 48 minutes — and it was the final 36 minutes where Utah struggled. Playing a shorthanded Dallas squad, and despite seven players finishing in double figures, the Jazz let their foot off the gas and struggled to stay focused before falling 124-111 to the Mavericks.
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has officially joined the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes just days after Irving informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the trade with Dallas that also...
NBA
White Continues Hot Stretch with Complete Effort in Detroit
Derrick White has done an excellent job all season of filling whatever role is needed of him in any given game. Over the past seven contests, Boston has leaned on him to help fill the void of an injured Marcus Smart, and White has stepped up with consistent and efficient scoring, timely playmaking, and tenacious defense.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Kings at Pelicans (2/5/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Sacramento and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 35, 21: Points in Saturday’s win over the Lakers from New Orleans’ starting forwards, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, respectively. That appears to be a very good omen for the Pelicans, as Ingram deposited a season-high 35, his most since he tallied 37 in Game 2 of the 2022 first-round playoff series at Phoenix. Meanwhile, Murphy appears to be heating up, with four straight games of shooting 50 percent or better from the field (the first time he’s done that since December). Among Murphy’s 10 games this season in which he’s made at least four three-pointers, two have occurred over the past seven days, including Jan. 29 at Milwaukee and Saturday vs. the Lakers. Murphy also will try to take advantage of three more games on this New Orleans homestand – he’s shooting 43 percent from three-point range in the Smoothie King Center in 2022-23, compared to 36 percent on the road. Oddly, Ingram’s home/road three-point shooting splits are the exact opposite – he’s at 35 percent at home, but a scorching 48 percent in away games.
Comments / 0