NDOT: Bridge work debris has not impacted drivers, nor damaged pavement

Have you been avoiding I-15 lately? The Nevada Department of Transportation is now in phase two of the I-15 Tropicana project , and crews have been removing debris from the Tropicana bridge work.

So far, NDOT has not received any reports of crashes or damage to vehicles, a spokesperson tells KTNV.

NDOT says all debris has been picked up from work on the bridge, and signage has been clarified to avoid confusion for drivers. It's now up to drivers to take it slow.

NEW INTERCHANGE: Temporary driving pattern, 'diverging diamond' set for Tropicana over I-15

The transportation department has had a long list of moving parts when it comes to the Dropicana project. And after phase one came the clean-up.

Some viewers reached out to our newsroom about their concerns over debris and rough spots on the highway.

Lynette Russell, project manager with NDOT, says there's no chance any remaining debris is left to fall or create a problem. And there's no damage to existing pavement.

"We moved into phase 2 when we took down part of the bridge, the Tropicana bridge of the flyover," Russell said. "Right now, we're finishing up the removals — things we can remove without having a bunch of lanes closed. And then we'll start reconstructing and putting the bridge back together."

She says motorists have been driving on the original Tropicana bridge, which was built back in the '60s. The new bridge has a clean joint between both sides, so there shouldn't be any worries for drivers experiencing debris.

Despite the phone calls Channel 13 had about the road, Steven Forry tells us he hasn’t experienced any of that.

“It’s pretty smooth. Traffic control seems to be communicating pretty well with us. Seems to going pretty good,” Forry said.

He says he likes taking the freeway late at night when there’s a lot less traffic. Not everyone can do the same.

ECONOMIC IMPACT: Businesses near Tropicana say NDOT’s 'Dropicana' project will create traffic chaos

But as for the uneven pavement complaints, NDOT does plan on resurfacing the Dropicana project area in the last phase, when the project is fully complete.

In the meantime, for those getting on the I-15 and wondering what's happening…

“One of things you’ll notice about the I-15 is, is there’s no southbound off-ramp. And there won’t be until about nine months,” Russell said.

She advised drivers to stay awake, stay alert and take it slow.

You can download the I-15 Tropicana app to stay up to date on the latest with road work and be advised of future closures.