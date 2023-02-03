Read full article on original website
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Metro News
Turnpike reopens after wreck closed southbound lanes near Sharon
SHARON, W.Va. — All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have opened back up, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours after a large truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cold rolled steel crashed Monday afternoon in eastern Kanawha County.
Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash
UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night. The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Police identify pedestrian killed by car
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
WSAZ
Fatal crash shuts down road
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
WVNT-TV
Woman’s body found near Rail Trail in Beckley identified
Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s name or any information on his whereabouts to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480. You can […]
West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
WOWK
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
WSAZ
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials. According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m. The...
I-64W back open after crash in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News that I-64W is back open after a two-vehicle crash. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash on I-64 between the Hal Greer Blvd. and 29th St. E exits in Cabell County has closed the interstate’s westbound lanes. Cabell County dispatchers say this […]
Metro News
Wayne County fire leaves one dead
PRICHARD, W.Va. — A fire in Wayne County claimed a life. The blaze Friday afternoon destroyed a home in the Prichard community. Firefighters were called t the blaze in the 1600 block of Queen’s Creek about 1:30 p.m. The victim was discovered after the fire was under control....
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
