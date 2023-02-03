Read full article on original website
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
KVUE
Tree damage across Central Texas
After the ice storm that Central Texas experienced, broken trees are everywhere. KVUE's Rob Evans shows how to properly cut and trim your broken trees.
Dealing with tree damage after the ice storm in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday following the recent ice storm that resulted in many trees breaking and causing widespread damage. As homeowners and residents try to repair the damage caused by downed trees, KVUE's Rob Evans explains how to take care of the debris left behind safely.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday
Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
Food drives continue for thousands of Central Texans without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been in the dark for almost a week. Austin Energy officials announced on Monday that full restoration could take until Sunday, Feb. 12. Now, community members are stepping up to make sure no one gets left behind during the recovery from last week's ice storm in Central Texas.
Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning
We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas.
Local landscaping business booked for the next 6 months following winter storm
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cleanup efforts are underway across Central Texas, and local landscaping companies are working around the clock. Douglas Cathey, the owner of Cathey's Tree Service, told KVUE on a regular week, they get about 15 calls. In the past few days they've been getting almost 200 calls per day.
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Wednesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.:
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
