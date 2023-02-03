ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Tree damage across Central Texas

After the ice storm that Central Texas experienced, broken trees are everywhere. KVUE's Rob Evans shows how to properly cut and trim your broken trees.
KVUE

Dealing with tree damage after the ice storm in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday following the recent ice storm that resulted in many trees breaking and causing widespread damage. As homeowners and residents try to repair the damage caused by downed trees, KVUE's Rob Evans explains how to take care of the debris left behind safely.
AUSTIN, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KVUE

Food drives continue for thousands of Central Texans without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites have been in the dark for almost a week. Austin Energy officials announced on Monday that full restoration could take until Sunday, Feb. 12. Now, community members are stepping up to make sure no one gets left behind during the recovery from last week's ice storm in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KVUE

H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is closing its Central Texas stores early on Wednesday night as the area expects another round of freezing rain to move in overnight. The Texas grocery chain said the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.:
TEXAS STATE
