Carnegie Mellon University graduate students create self-driving Zamboni

Graduate students at Carnegie Mellon University developed an autonomous Zamboni using artificial intelligence.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com , the Zamboni is currently being tested at the Penguins practice facility in Cranberry.

The student team nicknamed the Zamboni “AI on Ice.” They took the two Zamboni machine convoy, which is traditionally driven by two people, and made the second one autonomous. The autonomous Zamboni is tethered electronically to the lead Zamboni and mimics its speed and direction.

Work for the project began in August of 2021.

The Zamboni takes about five to eight minutes to resurface an NHL rink.

