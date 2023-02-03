ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison

Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.

https://www.conteschellingteam.com

CONTE SCHELLING TEAM - CARRIE & JANE

Carrie Conte
973-462-2901
Carrie.Conte@cbmoves.com

Jane Schelling
973-714-9249
Jane.Schelling@cbmoves.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upoh9_0kasE0dw00

TAPinto.net

Park West Tavern and Kimchi Smoke Ridgewood Voted Best of Restaurant Week

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - TAPinto Ridgewood readers have spoken and the winners of our 2023 Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week poll are tabulated. For favorite sit-down restaurant, Park West Tavern was the selection. And for favorite grab-n-go, Kimchi Smoke was chosen. Congratulations to our winners! Park West Tavern features New American cuisine with a menu includes steaks and a raw bar, as well as lighter fare. Whether your stop before heading out for the night or the place to grab a bite on your way back into town, Park West has something for everyone. Kimchi Smoke classifies their Ridgewood location as a pop up with hours varying and listed on the website. Chef Robert Austin Cho is the Pig Island 2022 Champ and offers Texas Barbecue with a Korean flare. Try the Korean BBQ Brussels with Gochuglaze and Remoulade or Korean BBQ Ribs for a unique flavor experience. Read More Food & Drink News: Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines Rings the Closing Bell at Nasdaq Three Prix Fixes to Pick from for Ridgewood Restaurant Week Restaurant Week Has Started in Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Restaurant Opens in Madison

MADISON, NJ -  A new restaurant has opened in Madison. The Hidden Chickpea is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant located right on Main Street. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11am - 7pm. They White Cheddar Mac and Cheese, to Chickpeas, bowls and sandwiches and more......Check out their menu HERE The Hidden Chickpea is located at 143 Main Street in Madison   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kick-In Support for Pond Road Middle School PTA School Drive

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinsville's Pond Road Middle School PTA is asking for area residents to kick-in support for their shoe drive.  The PTA is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes including sneakers, sandals, dress shoes and flip flops.  Donations can be brought to three locations: Pond Road Middle School (at both entrances) located at 150 Pond Road; Friendly's Restaurant in the Foxmoor Shopping Center on Washington Blvd.; and the Robbinsville Fire House (right side entrance) located at 1149 U.S. Route 130 north.  Shoes will be collected until April 2. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday's Structure Fire in Plainfield Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire at Municipal Lot 6 at 6:39 p.m. After assessment, the fire was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a press release issued by the City of Plainfield. The fire department faced "extreme fire conditions in a covered alleyway that exposed buildings on East Front Street, Watchung Avenue, and East Second Street." While...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square.   Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured.   Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Muscoot Meteorologist Makes ‘Fowl’ Prediction

KATONAH, N.Y. - Pfft to you Punxsutawney Phil for predicting six more weeks of winter; if Cluxatawney Henrietta says spring is going to come early, then I’m going with that. Instead of seeing her shadow (or not) like the Pennsylvania groundhog, the barnyard bird has gained meteorological fame by laying an egg (or not). Westchester’s very own weather forecaster resides at Al DelBello Muscoot Farm in Katonah. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, dozens of bundled-up folks both big and small braved the cold to hear Cluxatawney’s prediction. Kicking off the event was a clutch of county officials -- including County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor...
KATONAH, NY
TAPinto.net

Montclair Planning Board Approves Pine Street Cannabis-Growing Business

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Montclair Planning Board heard only one application on February 6, and it was dealt with in as straightforward a manner as possible.  A young entrepreneur in town is planning to open a cannabis cultivation facility at a former plumbing supply building situated at 154 Pine Street, but the building itself is undergoing renovations by the owner, which complicated issues involving a site plan and the necessary machinery for the entrepreneurial cannabis business. Andrew Marshall, the young entrepreneur behind the cannabis-growing enterprise, testified with his attorney Kelly Carey at the beginning of the hearing.  He explained that he...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'

CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.  Fifteen restaurants participated in last year's event. Franco Vitella from Venue 104 won last year with his signature "Italian wings," defeating 2021 champ, Ani Ramen. Owner of the now-closed Kilkenny House and close friend of Vitella, Barry O'Donovan joked about Vitella's win during an interview with TAPinto Cranford in late 2022.  O'Donovan laughed, "Franco won [King of Wing] last year, and I told him, 'Congratulations, because we were closed!'" This year's event will take place on Saturday, February 25 with a rain date of Sunday, February 26. Over 10 restaurants have already registered, according to Downtown Cranford Director Caren Demyen, with more expected to register in the coming weeks Times, competing restaurants and flavors will be released closer to the event.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Weston Canal Road Crash, Possible Entrapment

SOMERSET, NJ - An alert sent out by the Breaking News Network system reported a crash shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The report said two people were entrapped in a vehicle. The Franklin Township Police Department confirmed an accident was reported to the department at 12:26am. The accident happened near Randolph Road and Weston Canal Road with possible entrapment.  Editor's Note: This alert will be updated if more information becomes available. 
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset: Man Shot in PSEG Parking Lot, Suspect Later Shoots Himself in Neighboring Town

SOMERSET, NJ - A man from Washington Township shot and killed a man in the parking lot of his place of employment, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. "Tragic, my heart goes out to the families," Franklin Mayor Phillip Kramer told TAPinto via email. "Thank you to our first responders and investigators for acting quickly even as the case develops." The Franklin Township Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting victim in the parking lot of PSEG, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset at about 7:02am Wednesday morning ,according to McDonald. Officers found an adult male suffering from a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday morning an Audi sedan and Honda SUV collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Ave. and North Pleasant Ave. One minor injury was reported, but the individual refused transportation to the hospital. Ridgewood Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of the crash, where the cars were removed amidst the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m. Read More Ridgewood Police & Fire News: Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police Ridgewood Emergency Services Member of the Month: Tarun Kalyanaraman Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Sewer Meeting Date Correction

Please be advised there was an error in the Town of Phillipsburg’s schedule of sewer meetings contained in Resolution 2023-06 which was submitted for publication Wednesday, January 4th-orginal transmittal below.  The correct date for the February meeting Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room of the Phillipsburg Housing Authority located at 535 Fisher Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Destination Asbury Boutique to host Galentine's Day Boutique Crawl on Cookman Avenue on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is coming to Cookman Avenue on Saturday, February 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. with over 15 stores participating in the event.  Many of the participating stores will be having special sales as well as offering drinks and refreshments for shoppers to enjoy. The event is being hosted by Destination Asbury Boutique, located at 644 Cookman Ave., where there will be local vendors, a photo booth wall and live music from students at Lakehouse Music Academy.  Shoppers who make purchases at any of the participating stores, which will each have a pink flyer on display,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lost Dog Last Seen in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — Linda Lavell, of Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, reached out to TAPinto Rahway earlier today to alert us about a lost rescue dog last seen in Rahway. The dog was spotted yesterday evening. Lavell said, "Louie's Legacy, the rescue organization that sponsored the dog, has hired a professional tracker, so they just need to know when and where the dog is spotted. He will run the moment someone approaches him." Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call or text 646-480-1678. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown High School Theatre Offering a Free Show for Seniors

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown High School Theatre is inviting local seniors to a special free performance of Cinderella. The show will take place on Wednesday, March 22 at 3pm. Doors open at 2:45pm The show will take place at Morristown High School, 50 Early Street. RSVP by March 15 to reserve your complimentary tickets. Send an email to mhsseniorcitizenshow@gmail.com with your name/organization, number of tickets and if anyone needs special accommodations or will be in wheelchairs. Anyone with questions can call or text Laurie Cama at 973-819-1015
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

February is Reading Marathon Month at Ridgewood Library

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Cold weather, gray skies and an occasional snowstorm make February the perfect month for Reading Marathon. Join the Friends of Ridgewood Library in celebrating reading and programs that include Lego storytime, an introductory class to Dungeons and Dragons, and a Peeps diorama contest. The month culminates in the ultimate day at 125 N. Maple Ave. - LibraryCon. The finale is being held on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. There will be talented and creative graphic novelists, members of the 501st Legion (Vader’s Fist Cosplayers) and the New Jersey Gamer Symphony Orchestra. Join in the fun with Star...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

