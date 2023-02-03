Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison

Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.

