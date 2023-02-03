Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Nevada governor signs Executive Order demanding audit of Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has signed Executive Order 2023-005, which directed the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. The order calls for the superintendent of each...
news3lv.com
Lawmakers propose slate of bills aim to improve wildfire preparation in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding...
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
Nevada case renews conversation around missing, murdered Indigenous women
In America, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average. We spoke to a tribal member offering insight into what they call an "alarming crime trend."
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
news3lv.com
Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
news3lv.com
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Ohio. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
Police: Man suspected in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
A man is in custody in California in connection with the murder of a woman in Las Vegas. The woman's body was discovered last week at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KTVU FOX 2
'I'm sick and tired of this,' Newsom says after California sees another mass shooting in days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed frustration and anger on Tuesday after responding to another mass shooting in the state, this time in Half Moon Bay. "I’m damn sick and tired of this stuff. I’m sick and tired of this," said Newsom in front of a...
NSP: 2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 215
Two people are dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, according to police.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
news3lv.com
LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Los Angeles Rams player had scored big while visiting LAs Vegas over the weekend. Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Mandalay Bay hosts...
signalscv.com
Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
