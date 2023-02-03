ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, NE

foxnebraska.com

Mental Health Awareness: Problem solving

KEARNEY, Neb. — When problems arise, and we all know they will, the question becomes how do we cope with them. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to further discuss the topic of problem solving.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Family safe after closet fire in home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

4-H members help seed library take root

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Abandoned downtown building will soon become a community sculpture garden

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group of Holdrege residents is working on creating a sculpture park and public gathering place to enhance downtown Holdrege. The project started with the idea of Sherry McClymont, who is a local artist and longtime Holdrege resident. She had considered transforming the vacant building at 710 4th Ave. into an art gallery. But, on a recent drive around Bertrand, McClymont noticed a park in the middle of the downtown stores.
HOLDREGE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Amherst girls basketball embodies team play

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Amherst Broncos are rulers of the Fort Kearney Conference winning the girls and boys championships on Saturday. “It’s amazing I’m so proud of my teammates,” said Amherst junior guard Hannah Herrick. Amherst and Overton are separated by 18 miles and play each...
AMHERST, NE
foxnebraska.com

Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
MINDEN, NE

