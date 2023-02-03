HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group of Holdrege residents is working on creating a sculpture park and public gathering place to enhance downtown Holdrege. The project started with the idea of Sherry McClymont, who is a local artist and longtime Holdrege resident. She had considered transforming the vacant building at 710 4th Ave. into an art gallery. But, on a recent drive around Bertrand, McClymont noticed a park in the middle of the downtown stores.

HOLDREGE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO