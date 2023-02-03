Read full article on original website
Mental Health Awareness: Problem solving
KEARNEY, Neb. — When problems arise, and we all know they will, the question becomes how do we cope with them. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to further discuss the topic of problem solving.
Family safe after closet fire in home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
While many support the ATF Pistol Brace Rule, others say 'it violates people's rights'
KEARNEY, Neb. — On January 13th, the Attorney General signed the ATF final rule 2021R-08F, “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces,’” amending ATF’s regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder. Pistol braces...
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Glue sticks, safety scissors are tools to teach life lessons as GIPS adds art classes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Art can be a catalyst for change but until recently Grand Island schools didn't have time dedicated to elementary art. Now armed with glue sticks and construction paper, students weave together their story. Guiding those at Shoemaker Elementary are two veteran teachers drawn back to...
4-H members help seed library take root
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A project to fight food insecurity takes root in Grand Island. They may not have green thumbs yet but they do have green shirts. In honor of Nebraska 4-H month a group of Hall County 4-H members came together Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library where volunteer Pam Morriss runs a seed library.
Abandoned downtown building will soon become a community sculpture garden
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group of Holdrege residents is working on creating a sculpture park and public gathering place to enhance downtown Holdrege. The project started with the idea of Sherry McClymont, who is a local artist and longtime Holdrege resident. She had considered transforming the vacant building at 710 4th Ave. into an art gallery. But, on a recent drive around Bertrand, McClymont noticed a park in the middle of the downtown stores.
Amherst girls basketball embodies team play
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Amherst Broncos are rulers of the Fort Kearney Conference winning the girls and boys championships on Saturday. “It’s amazing I’m so proud of my teammates,” said Amherst junior guard Hannah Herrick. Amherst and Overton are separated by 18 miles and play each...
Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
