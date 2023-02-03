Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Streaking Stars riding the wave of momentum as they prepare to tangle with Loogootee
BEDFORD – At first glance, forming a fast opinion based on appearances and physical expectations, Bedford North Lawrence doesn’t impress anyone. Want to hear blatant honesty? Sit for a few minutes in the opposition’s student section. Pregame warmups start, and the comments start. ”Those guys are short!”...
Been there, done that. Stars celebrate 12th consecutive sectional championship
BEDFORD – One by one, they climbed the ladder, and they knew the way to the top while claiming their piece of the most prized postseason trophy. Been there, done that. Wouldn’t it have been perfectly coincidental for that ladder to have 12 steps? One for each championship trophy, for each cord of net cut down during this amazing Bedford North Lawrence streak.
Hot, hot, hot! Godlevske, Stars torch Memorial from deep during 79-60 road victory
EVANSVILLE – Like a pan straight from the oven, an overheating radiator, lava from a volcano, fire from a dragon, Bedford North Lawrence was hot, hot, hot! Burning out of control, a three-alarm blaze, a sensational shooting clinic that destroyed everything in its path. And the kid with the...
Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34
After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
Springville Community Academy weekly athletics schedule for week of Feb. 6
SPRINGVILLE – Here is the Springville Community Academy athletics schedule for this upcoming week, beginning Feb. 6.
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Obituary: Chester Lloyd Morris
Chester Lloyd Morris, 92, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4,. 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital. Born September 27, 1930, in Salem, IN, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys (Swain) Morris. He married Barbara Lucille Wade on September 3, 1954, and she survives. He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
