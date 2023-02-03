ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wbiw.com

Been there, done that. Stars celebrate 12th consecutive sectional championship

BEDFORD – One by one, they climbed the ladder, and they knew the way to the top while claiming their piece of the most prized postseason trophy. Been there, done that. Wouldn’t it have been perfectly coincidental for that ladder to have 12 steps? One for each championship trophy, for each cord of net cut down during this amazing Bedford North Lawrence streak.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek

BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34

After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
MITCHELL, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday

Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Chester Lloyd Morris

Chester Lloyd Morris, 92, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 4,. 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital. Born September 27, 1930, in Salem, IN, he was the son of Arthur and Gladys (Swain) Morris. He married Barbara Lucille Wade on September 3, 1954, and she survives. He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
BEDFORD, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE

