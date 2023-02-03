ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field

A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell. Burke/Westview Dance Team makes...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Library starting new public survey

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black businesses helping expand Omaha’s local economy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christi Ballard’s Status boutique gives Omaha the chance to tap into the finer things. For 20 years, the Omaha native has made luxury her business. “Anything you spend your money on is a luxury. But I just really loved handbags,” Ballard said. Ballard once...
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Business Innovation Act program sees success for local startups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago, Kelly Mann took a leap starting her own company. The Business Innovation Act made that leap a little less risky. “I probably never would have started AuditMiner, because I would have used my own funds, potentially mortgage my house, liquidate some 401k of my own in order to put money into there. And that’s just not the risk I’m willing to take as a mother of three,” said Kelly Mann, co-founder of AuditMiner and recipient of grant money from the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Monday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Engine trouble forces flight bound for Las Vegas to land in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — All crew and passengers are safe after a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was forced to land in Lincoln, according to a spokeswoman with the Lincoln Airport. "After the alert went out, they were on the ground within minutes," said Rachel Barth with...
LINCOLN, NE

