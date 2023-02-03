Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
Football: Hartline plans to 'maximize' opportunity as next offensive coordinator
Buckeyes to Soon Host Top QB Target Air Noland for First Visit
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?
It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season
Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools
Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapheal Davis, former Purdue star, makes case for Purdue-Indiana being greatest college basketball rivalry
Rapheal Davis made a bold claim Saturday morning ahead of a top 25 matchup between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana. The former Purdue B1G Defensive Player of the Year said that the rivalry between the Boilermakers and Hoosier is the greatest rivalry in college basketball. Step aside, Duke-North Carolina!
Ohio State basketball names new captain in re-vote
After dropping nine of ten games and falling out of any realistic shot at an NCAA bid for the 2022-2023 season at 11-12 overall, and 3-9 in the Big Ten, the Ohio State basketball team has a new captain. Chris Holtmann talked to the media on Monday and confirmed that...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans, media mock Iowa for amendment to OC Brian Ferentz's reworked contract
Iowa offensive coordinator and head coach Kirk Ferentz’s son Brian Ferentz received a reworked contract amendment that offers a $112,500 bonus should the Hawkeyes average 25 points per game and obtain a 7-5 record in 2023. Iowa since affirmed that the 25 points per game designation includes defensive points too, significant because nearly 25% of Iowa’s points last season came from defensive touchdowns.
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan players react to Ohio State win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman guard Jett Howard, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and graduate guard Joey Baker met with the media following the team’s 77-69 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center. Watch video from the postgame press conferences...
