Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?

It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season

Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools

Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga

Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building

Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans, media mock Iowa for amendment to OC Brian Ferentz's reworked contract

Iowa offensive coordinator and head coach Kirk Ferentz’s son Brian Ferentz received a reworked contract amendment that offers a $112,500 bonus should the Hawkeyes average 25 points per game and obtain a 7-5 record in 2023. Iowa since affirmed that the 25 points per game designation includes defensive points too, significant because nearly 25% of Iowa’s points last season came from defensive touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA

