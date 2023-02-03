Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
wbiw.com
Streaking Stars riding the wave of momentum as they prepare to tangle with Loogootee
BEDFORD – At first glance, forming a fast opinion based on appearances and physical expectations, Bedford North Lawrence doesn’t impress anyone. Want to hear blatant honesty? Sit for a few minutes in the opposition’s student section. Pregame warmups start, and the comments start. ”Those guys are short!”...
wbiw.com
Been there, done that. Stars celebrate 12th consecutive sectional championship
BEDFORD – One by one, they climbed the ladder, and they knew the way to the top while claiming their piece of the most prized postseason trophy. Been there, done that. Wouldn’t it have been perfectly coincidental for that ladder to have 12 steps? One for each championship trophy, for each cord of net cut down during this amazing Bedford North Lawrence streak.
wbiw.com
Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34
After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
wbiw.com
Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
wbiw.com
Gabhart breaks record, advances to state finals with sectional victory in 100 butterfly
JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart qualified for the IHSAA state finals with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly race during the sectional at Jasper on Saturday. Gabhart also broke the school record in the 100 backstroke as the Stars finished fifth in the field with 203...
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
wbiw.com
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy weekly athletics schedule for week of Feb. 6
SPRINGVILLE – Here is the Springville Community Academy athletics schedule for this upcoming week, beginning Feb. 6.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
14news.com
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
14news.com
EFD: At least 2 displaced after Evansville apartment fire on Tippecanoe Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side. Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.
KSP locates missing 16-year-old Owensboro girl
Kentucky State Police received a call from at 9:30 a.m. reporting a missing juvenile from Owensboro.
