CBS 58
'The violence needs to stop!'; Milwaukee police chief addresses officer shot and killed early Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed the media early Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss details about the Milwaukee officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at 14th and Cleveland. Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection...
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
mediamilwaukee.com
Is Water Street Safe? Chief Jeffrey Norman Weighs In
Water Street is one of Milwaukee’s prime spots especially for nightlife. With two universities nearby, this area is a popular attraction for college students. It has some of Milwaukee’s largest and oldest nightlife districts for over a century. Due to recent shootings, safety is a common concern for many of those who enjoy Water Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 17th and Rogers
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday. It happened around 5:30 p.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
CBS 58
Local activist has car broken into ahead of push to curb teen violence
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A community activist held a call to action for the community on the heels of his car being broken into. "Come on now, I'm here trying to work with youth. We're doing a press conference, and look what happens," Executive Director of Peace for Change Alliance Tracey Dent said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer retires after 21 years
OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was a special tribute Sunday for the Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer. Officer Balbir Mahay retired after serving 21 years with the department. Mahay's career was celebrated at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, where he is a member. That connection was especially...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
