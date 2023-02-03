ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot early Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with a 19-year-old robbery suspect who also died from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the suspect fled when officers arrived at the crime scene about 1:15 a.m. He says one officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The 37-year-old officer was mortally wounded and died at a hospital. The suspect died at the scene and the chief says it’s unclear whether it was from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Is Water Street Safe? Chief Jeffrey Norman Weighs In

Water Street is one of Milwaukee’s prime spots especially for nightlife. With two universities nearby, this area is a popular attraction for college students. It has some of Milwaukee’s largest and oldest nightlife districts for over a century. Due to recent shootings, safety is a common concern for many of those who enjoy Water Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim

MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
MILWAUKEE, WI

