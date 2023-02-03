ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed west, accepting the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Flores’s time with the Steelers last just one season, but his impact was hard to miss. After finishing last in rush...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Mahomes Provides Positive Update on Ankle Injury

The run-up to the Super Bowl still has a ways to go, but it’s never too soon to ask about the most consequential joint in Arizona: Patrick Mahomes’s ankle. The Chiefs’ star quarterback injured his right ankle in the divisional round against the Jaguars, with the sprain severe enough to cause him to exit the game in the first half. He returned after halftime and played every offensive snap against the Bengals in the conference championship. On Monday, he gave reporters a positive update about his health status.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building

"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?

Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Tri-City Herald

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More

Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...

