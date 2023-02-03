The run-up to the Super Bowl still has a ways to go, but it’s never too soon to ask about the most consequential joint in Arizona: Patrick Mahomes’s ankle. The Chiefs’ star quarterback injured his right ankle in the divisional round against the Jaguars, with the sprain severe enough to cause him to exit the game in the first half. He returned after halftime and played every offensive snap against the Bengals in the conference championship. On Monday, he gave reporters a positive update about his health status.

