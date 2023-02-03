ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke is on its first three-game win streak since December, but to win a fourth-straight contest, it has to go through Miami. The Blue Devils are down 40-26 at the Watsco Center, and we bring you our five takeaways from the opening 20 minutes. Big game hangover.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'No excuses': Miami takes rematch by giving Duke men's basketball a taste of its own medicine

CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke found itself at a crossroads prior to its tipoff against Miami. The Blue Devils had struggled to stack consecutive ACC wins together all year but had finally managed to win three in a row after their most recent win against North Carolina. A victory on the road against No. 19 Miami would have sent a message across college basketball: Duke has hit its stride at the right time.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Durham Public Schools redistricting plan looks to increase equity, will affect thousands of elementary students

In a 6 -1 vote, the Durham school board voted on Jan. 19 to adopt a controversial redistricting plan that Durham Public Schools says will increase equity in the district. Called “Growing Together,” the plan “will create five regions designed to increase pre-K seats and special program classrooms, reduce transportation time, increase access to magnet schools and specialized services and provide a geographical base for students through ‘neighborhood schools,’” according to the News & Observer.

