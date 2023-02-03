CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke found itself at a crossroads prior to its tipoff against Miami. The Blue Devils had struggled to stack consecutive ACC wins together all year but had finally managed to win three in a row after their most recent win against North Carolina. A victory on the road against No. 19 Miami would have sent a message across college basketball: Duke has hit its stride at the right time.

