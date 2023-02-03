Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke is on its first three-game win streak since December, but to win a fourth-straight contest, it has to go through Miami. The Blue Devils are down 40-26 at the Watsco Center, and we bring you our five takeaways from the opening 20 minutes. Big game hangover.
Sportswrap: Lively sparks men's basketball past North Carolina, women's basketball swipes first place in ACC
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Men’s basketball. Cameron Indoor Stadium...
Three points: Perimeter defense, dominance on the glass paramount for Duke men's basketball against Miami
Fresh off a morale-boosting win against North Carolina over the weekend, Duke next rematches Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., Monday night. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a win:. As much as Duke would love to celebrate taking down its archrivals in a 63-57 thriller, Saturday’s win...
STORM SURGE: Duke men's basketball's road struggles continue with crushing loss at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Miami is known for many things. Beaches, nightlife and perfect weather, among others, make the list. Road wins for Duke, at least on this night? Not quite. Just two days after an emotional, gutsy win against North Carolina, the Blue Devils were taken to school at White...
'No excuses': Miami takes rematch by giving Duke men's basketball a taste of its own medicine
CORAL GABLES, Fla.—Duke found itself at a crossroads prior to its tipoff against Miami. The Blue Devils had struggled to stack consecutive ACC wins together all year but had finally managed to win three in a row after their most recent win against North Carolina. A victory on the road against No. 19 Miami would have sent a message across college basketball: Duke has hit its stride at the right time.
Then and now: How has Duke men's basketball changed since its first game against Miami?
Before Duke travels to Coral Gables, Fla., for its second matchup against Miami Monday night, the Blue Zone looks back to the opponents' first game two weeks ago and previews the next round:. Then. Coming off a loss at Clemson. Duke was looking to bounce back the last time the...
And one: Lively's defense leads Duke men's basketball past North Carolina
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils got their revenge against North Carolina Saturday, and the Blue Zone breaks down the contest:. One player: Dereck Lively II. After a slow start to the season...
Durham Public Schools redistricting plan looks to increase equity, will affect thousands of elementary students
In a 6 -1 vote, the Durham school board voted on Jan. 19 to adopt a controversial redistricting plan that Durham Public Schools says will increase equity in the district. Called “Growing Together,” the plan “will create five regions designed to increase pre-K seats and special program classrooms, reduce transportation time, increase access to magnet schools and specialized services and provide a geographical base for students through ‘neighborhood schools,’” according to the News & Observer.
