Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences. The building overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. The home is listed for $15 million and spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. You enter the penthouse via a private elevator before stepping into the foyer. The penthouse has a European edge with Brazilian quartzite...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO