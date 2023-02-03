ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
CBS 8

UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
Times of San Diego

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised

The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
Robb Report

This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase

Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences. The building overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. The home is listed for $15 million and spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. You enter the penthouse via a private elevator before stepping into the foyer. The penthouse has a European edge with Brazilian quartzite...
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
