Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Opinion: San Diego’s Proposed Renter Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good
Despite the intention to protect renters and prevent homelessness, the San Diego City Council’s proposed “no fault” rent protections will do more harm than good. Landlords may be forced to sell their income properties due to punitive eviction mandates and further limit the supply of rentals in our region.
UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
New program at North Park church allows private citizens to become refugee sponsors
SAN DIEGO — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is not just a place of worship, but it's become a safe place for refugees who have just settled for protection in the United States and are looking for help to restart their life. For most refugees, adapting to a new...
Lots to love as San Diego Botanical Garden unveils February calendar
SAN DIEGO — One in four San Diegans deals with food scarcity in San Diego County, so a local organization working to combat this issue through produce collection and helping you to grow your food to build up our community. The San Diego Botanic Garden isn't just a pretty...
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
SDSU Backtracks on Position for Campa-Najjar After Questions Raised
The original story can be read here. San Diego State University suddenly removed references to a new position created for a well-connected perennial political candidate after media requests for information, and the school now has posted an application process to fill the position that seems custom tailored with one person in mind.
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing. Nine developments received funding.
‘One Size Does Not Fit All': County Leaders Push for New Veteran Homeless Policy
County leaders are pushing for housing reform policies that address the specific needs of homeless veterans. It hasn’t always been blue skies for Air Force veteran Jexsi Grey, who experienced homelessness just a few years ago. “It was more like a perfect storm when I separated from the Air...
San Diego Still Among Most Expensive Rental Markets in U.S. Despite Recent Dips
Rents continue to slip following nearly two years of growth that have seen monthly housing costs rise sharply for non-homeowners. Despite the decrease in San Diego, 0.7% month-over-month in January, year-over-year rent growth in San Diego currently stands at 3.8%, according to an analysis by ApartmentList.com. The downward arc began...
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions
UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in San Diego for visit highlighting cancer, military initiatives
SAN DIEGO — First lady Jill Biden arrived in San Diego Friday afternoon as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. She arrived around 2:30 p.m. at San Diego International Airport. She was running about...
This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase
Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences. The building overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. The home is listed for $15 million and spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. You enter the penthouse via a private elevator before stepping into the foyer. The penthouse has a European edge with Brazilian quartzite...
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
