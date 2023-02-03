ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 22

RMA steph
4d ago

well if the kenton county school system would actually listen to parents and children and follow up on their "no tolerance" policy when it comes to bullying this woman probably wouldnt have had to take it this far. i feel her pain. My daughter was being bullied, and they did nothing. NOTHING.

Reply
12
Stephanie Schneider
4d ago

I believe the school didn't do anything to protect her child. The article doesn't say what punishment the bully received. That tells me all I need to know. Maybe the parent shouldn't have said what she said, but anyone who has ever had to deal with schools about bullies should understand her frustration. I think the parent of the bully should be held responsible if it didn't stop. Look at what's going on in Boone Co. A kid threatened to kill people and the school decided to let the kid come back to school. So when there is a school shooting I want the super intendent and all the other people involved with the decision to be held accountable. They are accessories to the crime.

Reply(1)
10
Jennifer McEntyre
4d ago

sorry but I understand how the mom feels, schools do nothing or never listen to parents when we go to them about bullies or they take their sweet time to resolve it, so now her child gets bullied and you take her mom away from her so if being bullied wasnt enough for the poor kid she has to have this happen to her for having her mom stick up for her.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Plea or trial setting for Butler County elected official in public corruption case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is due in court for a plea or trial setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Heroic Middletown police K-9 Koda dies after battle with cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A K-9 with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer, according to the Middletown Division of Police. Middletown police say, Koda, a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd, served alongside Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last 6 years. In August 2020,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy