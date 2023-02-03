well if the kenton county school system would actually listen to parents and children and follow up on their "no tolerance" policy when it comes to bullying this woman probably wouldnt have had to take it this far. i feel her pain. My daughter was being bullied, and they did nothing. NOTHING.
I believe the school didn't do anything to protect her child. The article doesn't say what punishment the bully received. That tells me all I need to know. Maybe the parent shouldn't have said what she said, but anyone who has ever had to deal with schools about bullies should understand her frustration. I think the parent of the bully should be held responsible if it didn't stop. Look at what's going on in Boone Co. A kid threatened to kill people and the school decided to let the kid come back to school. So when there is a school shooting I want the super intendent and all the other people involved with the decision to be held accountable. They are accessories to the crime.
sorry but I understand how the mom feels, schools do nothing or never listen to parents when we go to them about bullies or they take their sweet time to resolve it, so now her child gets bullied and you take her mom away from her so if being bullied wasnt enough for the poor kid she has to have this happen to her for having her mom stick up for her.
