New Albany, IN

Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Synthica Energy shares plans for renewable natural gas plant in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A renewable natural gas company previewed its plans in Bullitt County to help the bourbon boom in Kentucky. Synthica Energy is building a site off Preston Highway and Interstate 65 in Lebanon Junction. The 40-acre industrial site is expected to be the largest facility in Kentucky to process bourbon distillery and food waste into a renewable natural gas.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Junior Achievement to open KFC in Finance Park for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park. Finance Park is a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

