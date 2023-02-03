Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
WLKY.com
Fatal crash temporarily shuts down portion of Jefferson County, IN highway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead after a crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning. It happened in Jefferson County, Indiana around 6:30 a.m. on State Road 256. It was initially reported as a serious accident involving a single vehicle, but Jefferson County dispatch later confirmed that a fatality was involved.
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
wdrb.com
Donations being collected by Hardin County Schools after mobile home fire leaves student homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
wdrb.com
Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
wdrb.com
Here's how to submit a request to comment on demolition of Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial plan to turn an apartment complex into a parking lot in a Highlands neighborhood off Grinstead Drive will take center stage again this week. Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments property several years ago, then announced plans to demolish them late last year....
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on wheelchair-accessible, inclusive playground in Hillview
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages will soon have a new, wheelchair-accessible inclusive playground at their fingertips in Bullitt County. Crews broke ground Monday on the playground just behind Overdale Elementary School in Hillview. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area has been raising thousands of dollars for...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
Synthica Energy shares plans for renewable natural gas plant in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A renewable natural gas company previewed its plans in Bullitt County to help the bourbon boom in Kentucky. Synthica Energy is building a site off Preston Highway and Interstate 65 in Lebanon Junction. The 40-acre industrial site is expected to be the largest facility in Kentucky to process bourbon distillery and food waste into a renewable natural gas.
KSP locates missing 16-year-old Owensboro girl
Kentucky State Police received a call from at 9:30 a.m. reporting a missing juvenile from Owensboro.
wdrb.com
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
wdrb.com
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
wdrb.com
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
wdrb.com
Junior Achievement to open KFC in Finance Park for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park. Finance Park is a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Council member calling for greater collaboration between JCPS, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities. After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for...
