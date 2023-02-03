Read full article on original website
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
Blaine salon teaches dads how to do their daughter's hair
BLAINE, Minn. — Nestled inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine is Elevation Beauty Salon. It's a multicultural space that's been there for two years. When you walk past, you'll always see the owner, Twyana Balla. But on some days, you may walk by and do a double take because you'll see a big group of dads.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Boy's dad testifies at Julissa Thaler's trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Julissa Thaler, the mother accused of killing her son, 6-year-old Eli Hart, began Friday, with Eli's father taking the stand. Tory Hart, 28, testified saying Eli was popular with other kids, everyone loved him, and he was well known...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Couple Part of Prize-Winning Ice Sculpting Team
A Maple Grove couple is celebrating a pretty cool feat for their efforts at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Joe and Sally Wightkin were part of a team that took third place in the multi-block ice sculpting competition. The Wightkins were part of a team with Deneena and Paul Hughes,...
Thaler's movements tracked in second day of murder trial for death of Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — The plastic gate blocking the bike path inside Lake Minnetonka Regional Park was shattered into pieces, apparently driven through by a vehicle on the day 6-year-old Eli Hart was found dead inside his mother's truck. That was one of several locations Julissa Thaler's car was tracked as...
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
mprnews.org
Columbia Heights students mark World Hijab Day
Fifteen-year-old Rahma Mohamud is in the cafeteria of her high school in Columbia Heights. It’s lunchtime, the room is full of classmates and it smells like the nachos that are being served for a meal. But Rahma isn’t eating right now. She’s standing in front of a table piled...
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
Lottery for city trees program opens in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — While it may not be spring, it's never too early to get a head start on planting season and the city of Minneapolis wants to help. "This is a program to increase tree canopy on private property," said Sydney Schaaf, City Trees Program manager with the Minneapolis Health Department.
3rd Annual Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby brings a piece of the past to Excelsior
EXCELSIOR, Minnesota — This weekend's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a relatively new event, with this being its third running. But, for Excelsior, the race is bringing back a piece of history. The dog sled race is a competition that attracts tens of thousands of people to Excelsior,...
Wearing her own paintings, artist to showcase for the first time publicly at 'Sonder'
MINNEAPOLIS — Standing in front of her paintings, dressed in a bespoke suit made of a material featuring her same artwork, Sarah Edwards appears to have made an unapologetic entrance into the public art world. However, she says she's feeling quite vulnerable. And though only she and I stood...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Basketball pits father, son coaches against each other for first time
DELANO, Minn. — Scott Antl is in his first season as head girls basketball coach at Delano High School. He's coached for 28 years. "A little over 500 games," said Antl. He's never coached a game like the one he experienced last week. "Tonight's special because I get to...
