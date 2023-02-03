Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday
The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
McKinley Wright starting for Mavericks on Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright will start Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks are in a state of flux. Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a right heel contusion, and more notably, the team acquired Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks. The latter two are gone, and the former hasn't yet been cleared to play. As a result, Wright will start.
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) questionable for Timberwolves Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. McLaughlin is listed questionable due to left calf strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project McLaughlin for 5.3 points, 1.8...
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (hip) good to go for Monday
The Detroit Pistons will have Isaiah Stewart (hip) available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Stewart was questionable heading into tonight's game due to a hip issue, but the Pistons' center will be able to play despite his injury. He has started in all but three of his available games so far this season for Detroit.
Kings' Davion Mitchell playing with second squad Monday
The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox in place of Davion Mitchell in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell will move back to the bench to start Monday's game while De'Aaron Fox returns to the lineup to take on the Rockets. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $4,100...
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
