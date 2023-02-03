Temp Workers Are Losing Their Jobs. What That Means for a Recession.

An overall solid U.S. labor market stands in the way of the Federal Reserve’s mission to bring down inflation, but one area of employment is showing signs of weakness—temporary workers

Temporary help service workers employed by companies—think office and administrative support and transportation—have declined for five straight months, signaling that one corner of the labor market is cooling. The reading for December showed 35,000 workers were let go, bringing the total to 111,000 jobs lost since July. With fresh numbers for January coming out on Friday, we’ll soon learn if they’ll decline for a sixth month.

The trend could feed recent recession fears since the number of temporary service workers employed has historically declined for a year before a recession strikes, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Data, including in 2000 and 2007. It’s been “a leading indicator since the 1990s,” Susan Houseman, senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, tells Barron’s.

There’s a decent chance they will. In its earnings report last month, Robert Half International (RHI), which helps with temporary and consultant staffing, said hiring had slowed in 2022, while offering a below-consensus earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2023. CEO Keith Waddell said last month that clients are getting more cost-conscious and going “first to their administrative staff in dealing with that.” The fourth quarter saw the adjusted contract talent solutions revenue growth rate in the U.S. decline by 2.9% from a year ago, its first decline in at least two years, according to the company’s filing.

Employers are also announcing layoffs at a vigorous rate. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said cuts of 102,943 marked the highest January total since 2009 and a 136% increase from December, according to a report released by the company Thursday.

But arguments can be made for the soft landing camp. Despite the downward trend, the number of staffing agency workers employed now is higher than in late 2021 and before the pandemic. And that comes against the backdrop of overall strength in the market. The unemployment rate of 3.5% matches its half-century low and the economy showed 11.01 million available positions in December, higher than the prior two months, indicating the labor market can handle the recent cuts.

Still, the Fed is hoping for a broader cool-down of the overall labor market and it’s possible it will get it. Wharton School’s professor Matthew Bidwell, who studies new patterns in careers and employment thinks the impact of temporary worker layoffs on the labor market should show at some point.

“We aren’t seeing it fall off a cliff,” said Bidwell. But the “temporary worker industry is definitely on team softening.”

It may only be a matter of time before the rest of the labor market follows it.

