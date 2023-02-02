ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Morgan Hill Times

PHOTO: Morgan Hill winery spreads the love for Valentine’s Day

These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Three dead from suspected fentanyl overdoses near Gilroy

Three people were found dead of suspected overdoses of fentanyl in a residence near Gilroy on Monday and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05pm by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance....
GILROY, CA

