These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO