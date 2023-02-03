Read full article on original website
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NOLA.com
The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator
Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Groin shot earns college player suspension
Washington Huskies guard Cole Bajema has been suspended one game after an embarrassing incident in Thursday night’s game against the UCLA Bruins. The Pac-12 suspended the Huskies‘ Bajema for “contact … to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.” Bajema struck Bruins forward Adem Bona in the private parts late in Read more... The post Groin shot earns college player suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress
Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Former NFL Superstar Arrested
One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement
One of the best wide receivers of the past decade has called it a career. AJ Green on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared a post on Instagram thanking all those who have supported him on his football journey with the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. View this post... The post 7-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
prosportsextra.com
Former NFL Pro Bowler Arrested For DUI
Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Broward County arrest records. Davis reportedly crashed his vehicle into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which hit a person next...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks
Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Arizona Cardinals to bring in Lou Anarumo for second interview
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose their defensive coordinator this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals showing strong interest in Lou Anarumo. Anarumo will be having a second interview with the Cards next week following his initial interview earlier this week. The 56-year-old has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and was instrumental in their deep playoff run both this season and last.
