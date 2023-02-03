Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all. “The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.

