Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
Related
ourquadcities.com
Blues musician Hal Reed gives Blues in the Schools program
Musician Hal Reed is the resident artist for the first 2023 Mississippi Valley Blues Society Blues in the Schools program this week. Since 1990, this educational community outreach program has introduced the history and cultural significance of American Blues music to Quad City-area K-12 students and has become an integral part of area music teacher`s curriculum, according to a news release.
ourquadcities.com
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Junior Theatre removes another barrier
Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all. “The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.
ourquadcities.com
Eastern Iowa community colleges encourage visits
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.
ourquadcities.com
QC artists sought for 2nd year of painted pianos
Common Chord is looking for new artists to help paint the town this year. Submissions are now open for QC area artists to participate in creating new pianos for the OneSound Piano Project 2023 season. In addition to nine pianos returning as part of the permanent rotating exhibit, three new pianos will be created this year.
ourquadcities.com
Grant helps college students strengthen community ties
A grant to Monmouth and Knox colleges will help both colleges strengthen their ties to their local communities, a news release says. The two liberal arts colleges received a grant from the Associated Colleges of the Midwest to work on “Neighbors Supporting Neighbors: Building Institutional Capacity for Community-Based Learning at Knox and Monmouth Colleges.”
ourquadcities.com
Isabel Bloom celebrates 60th anniversary
Isabel Bloom will host a 60-Year Anniversary Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom, 736 Federal St., Davenport. The year 2023 marks the start of Isabel Bloom’s 60th year in business. In celebration, the company has plans to host several events throughout the year to honor this milestone, a news release says.
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
abc17news.com
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
ourquadcities.com
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
KCRG.com
Marchers take to northeast Cedar Rapids as Devonna Walker investigation continues
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon raises $1.1...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City residents scammed by UI email offering free baby grand piano
The false promise of a free grand piano led several Iowa City community members to fall victim to a scam known as phishing. Many UI and Iowa City community members received a scam email from University of Iowa affiliated email accounts about an individual attempting to give away a free 2014 Yamaha baby grand piano, which is valued at around $6,000.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
Open Letter To The Iowan Who Might’ve Faked Her Cancer
This is just despicable... Iowa Teen Accused of Faking Cancer In Elaborate Scam. We shared with you the story of a young teen who is facing serious charges. Her name is Maddison Russo and she is a 19-year-old student turned social media influencer. Russo attends St. Ambrose University and for almost a YEAR she has been claiming that she has several severe forms of cancer.
Comments / 0