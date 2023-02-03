Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newnan Times-Herald
GSP reports rise in car crashes for January
Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 24 in Newnan investigated 267 traffic crashes during the month of January, up 3 incidents from the previous month. Troopers also reported a total of 86 injuries and two fatalities, up 17 and down 2, respectively. Post 24 troopers also made 674 traffic stops...
coosavalleynews.com
Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
wrganews.com
Rockmart Woman arrested after Fatal Accident
A Rockmart woman has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of...
No charges for LaGrange officer who shot machete-wielding man in 2021, DA says
A police officer who shot a machete-wielding man in downtown LaGrange in 2021, seriously injuring the man, will not face criminal charges, officials said.
Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man who shot up house sentenced to prison
A suspected gang member is heading to prison nearly two years after firing 11 shots into a Coweta house. In a negotiated plea, Antonio Robert Edwards pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Superior...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Isaac Charles Allen♦ , 43, Victory...
coosavalleynews.com
5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed
According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
15-year-old recovering after being shot in back, police say
Police said no suspects have been identified in the case at this point.
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says
Police say they spent hours surrounding the home they thought the 15-year-old suspect was in.
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
coosavalleynews.com
Kingston Man Jailed for Helping Felon Escape Arrest
Manuel Alfraro Ochoa, 36 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he helped transport a wanted felon in order to avoid arrest. Reports said that Ochoa aided Jason Earl Edwards (story below) in avoiding his capture. Ochoa is charged with the apprehension of a criminal and probation violation.
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
Police: Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel after fight
A report of a fight took Douglasville officers to the Royal Inn hotel Sunday, according to police....
Father shoots son after argument at Adairsville Mexican restaurant, police say
An argument between a father and son at an Adairsville Mexican restaurant Saturday escalated to the point that the father shot and seriously injured his son in the parking lot, police said.
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
Police say they think he was going to hoist the items into a broken window.
fox5atlanta.com
1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.
wrganews.com
Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
