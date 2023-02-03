ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

GSP reports rise in car crashes for January

Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 24 in Newnan investigated 267 traffic crashes during the month of January, up 3 incidents from the previous month. Troopers also reported a total of 86 injuries and two fatalities, up 17 and down 2, respectively. Post 24 troopers also made 674 traffic stops...
NEWNAN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman

Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
CEDARTOWN, GA
wrganews.com

Rockmart Woman arrested after Fatal Accident

A Rockmart woman has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of...
ROCKMART, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man who shot up house sentenced to prison

A suspected gang member is heading to prison nearly two years after firing 11 shots into a Coweta house. In a negotiated plea, Antonio Robert Edwards pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Superior...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Isaac Charles Allen♦ , 43, Victory...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
ROCKMART, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Kingston Man Jailed for Helping Felon Escape Arrest

Manuel Alfraro Ochoa, 36 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he helped transport a wanted felon in order to avoid arrest. Reports said that Ochoa aided Jason Earl Edwards (story below) in avoiding his capture. Ochoa is charged with the apprehension of a criminal and probation violation.
KINGSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
ROME, GA

