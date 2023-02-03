Read full article on original website
In California you will find the best pizzeria in the USAUSA DiarioPasadena, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this characterYir SotoBurbank, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Suspect shot by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley
A person was shot by at least one Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Moreno Valley Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue around 1 p.m. Details about the actual shooting are limited at this time, but a law enforcement source told KTLA that...
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
2 at large after allegedly robbing Simi Valley Circle-K, stabbing employee
Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police. An employee at the store told officers that two men walked […]
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from
Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead. Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Garcia was described as...
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
Police asking for public’s help identifying driver in fatal Van Nuys hit-and-run
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left a man dead in Van Nuys Friday. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release. A...
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
Thief who stole pregnant woman’s French bulldogs arrested
An armed robber who stole a pregnant woman’s two French bulldogs in Studio City in early December has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest this week and identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis, a resident of Las Vegas. Lewis was arrested on Jan. 26...
Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside
Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer
Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
3 killed in South Gate crash caused by fleeing driver
Three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Gate early Sunday morning involving a vehicle that was fleeing law enforcement after a catalytic converter theft. The collision occurred just after 2 a.m. on State Street at Tweedy Blvd., and involved a vehicle that was being pursued by police. […]
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
