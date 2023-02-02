Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Good Question: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in our coverage?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent discussions on African American literature have included a well-known Kentucky author. That’s also led to some questions about how her name is written. Today’s Good Question is one several viewers have asked us: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in your coverage on air...
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers. Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been...
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind neighboring West Virginia, according to the CDC. Now, UK researchers want to include those who use drugs or people in recovery to help them further their studies. “The significance of this...
February is National Heart Health Month
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. John Jones with the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky said cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death in the United States. “Eastern Kentucky reflects the rest of the United States. Cardiovascular issues are the number one cause of death and cancer is number two,” said Jones.
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
