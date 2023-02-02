ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wymt.com

Good Question: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in our coverage?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recent discussions on African American literature have included a well-known Kentucky author. That’s also led to some questions about how her name is written. Today’s Good Question is one several viewers have asked us: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in your coverage on air...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind neighboring West Virginia, according to the CDC. Now, UK researchers want to include those who use drugs or people in recovery to help them further their studies. “The significance of this...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

February is National Heart Health Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. John Jones with the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky said cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death in the United States. “Eastern Kentucky reflects the rest of the United States. Cardiovascular issues are the number one cause of death and cancer is number two,” said Jones.
wymt.com

Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

