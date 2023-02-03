Read full article on original website
Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck. The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center. County residents can dispose of up...
Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
abc27.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
pahomepage.com
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County …. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Crews battle house fire in Duryea. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions...
abc27.com
Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather
(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
Let your outdoor spirit run wild at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The temperatures may be low, but don't let that stop you from getting into the outdoor spirit!. And luckily, you can stay inside to do it. Around 1,000 fishing, hunting and camping vendors are packed to the brim inside the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg for the Great American Outdoor Show.
Blaze that consumed Cumberland County motel started in manager’s mobile home: fire chief
A fire that destroyed half of a Cumberland County motel in freezing temperatures Friday night started in the manager’s mobile home attached to the building, fire officials said Monday. Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said the mobile home, positioned about six feet from the back of...
One injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
abc27.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
Lane restrictions to start Monday for Route 30 bridge: PennDOT
Drivers are advised there will be lane restrictions starting Monday evening along on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties for a bridge inspection. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and continuing tthrough Thursday. The right lane...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
theburgnews.com
Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination
A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
FireRescue1
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says
A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
FOX 43
