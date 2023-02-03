ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Firefighter shortage a 'disaster' across Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — Firefighters in south-central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm. "It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," York City Fire Chief William H. Sleeger said. "There's nobody stepping up like that to fulfill the volunteer ranks.”. Sleeger started as a volunteer when volunteers made up the majority of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge

Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County …. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Crews battle house fire in Duryea. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate shelters open due to frigid weather

(WHTM) –Due to the cold weather, some shelters throughout the Midstate are opening their doors to help those who need a warm place to go. Shelter Phone (during shelter open hours): (717) 877-8372. Daily Schedule:. Guest Arrival: 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. Lights Out: 10 p.m. Awake: 6 a.m. Shelter...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
theburgnews.com

Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination

A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says

A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
