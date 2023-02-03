Read full article on original website
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Credit Card Purchases: Canada’s Vancity to Offer a Way to Estimate CO2 Emissions that Come from Transactions
Vancity took another step recently in its commitment to climate action. It is reportedly one of the first financial institutions in Canada “to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases.”. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder “can track the estimated carbon emissions...
UK’s Salad Money Acquires £40M Debt Facility to Get Credit to Essential Workers
Social purpose Fintech firm Salad Money will aim to serve the demand for affordable credit from NHS and public sector employees after receiving a senior debt facility of as much as £40 million via a US-headquartered credit fund. The facility means more essential workers among the United Kingdom’s millions...
Analysis Of 13M+ Health Savings Accounts Reveals Balances Increasing in 2021: Report
In an analysis of its Health Saving Account (HSA) Database that was published recently, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found that, “despite health care expenditures increasing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, average HSA balances increased during 2021.”. In fact, the majority of accountholders “contributed more than...
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK
The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions Schedules Hearing to Discuss Banking and Need to Update Regulations in Line with Emerging Technology
The House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy, part of the Financial Services Committee, will discuss banking and the need to improve the regulatory environment in light of emerging technology. The hearing, Revamping and Revitalizing Banking in the 21st Century, will review ways regulation can change to boost mainstream...
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. Launches Discretionary Mandate Powered by MDOTM Ltd’s Artificial Intelligence
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. launches a new discretionary mandate based on Artificial Intelligence. The new mandate has been developed in partnership with MDOTM Ltd, the Fintech scaleup global provider of AI-driven investment solutions “for institutional investors.”. The new mandate, called “GP AI-Driven”, will invest in “a flexible and...
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
Capital Markets Subcommittee Hearing Tackles Access to Capital, JOBS Act Exemptions as Policymakers Look to Improve Ecosystem
This coming Wednesday, February 8, 2022, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets, part of the House Financial Services Committee, will address access to capital as it looks to approve legislation aiming to improve funding for early-stage firms. The hearing is entitled “Empowering Entrepreneurs: Removing Barriers to Capital Access for Small Businesses,”...
tZERO Crypto is No More as Digital Asset Platform Focuses on Regulated Securities
In a series of Tweets yesterday, tZERO announced that it was ending its crypto services as it focuses its efforts on regulated securities. The company set a deadline of March 6, 2023, for customers to withdraw assets in an orderly manner. tZERO said that they are committed to the safeguarding of investor interests and “offering a predictable path for the issuance and secondary liquidity for unique digital and conventional assets.”
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange
Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
Spend Management Fintech Extend Closes 2022 with New Products, Partners, Expansion into Canada
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, had a strong 2022 as customers embraced the opportunity ‘to add powerful controls and insights to their business credit cards.”. Since its founding nearly six years ago, Extend has “empowered companies to turn their existing credit card into a spend management...
Decentralized Finance: Dexalot Launches Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in “the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.”. The Dexalot Subnet aims “to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency.”. Its team has “spent months building and refining its...
Proxymity, FIS Introduce Digital Proxy Voting Service
Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform, today announced its collaboration with FIS® to launch FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity. The digital proxy voting service “connects issuers, intermediaries, and investors ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real-time.”. Rapidly increasing cost pressures amidst “an unpredictable economic environment necessitates a...
