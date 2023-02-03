In a series of Tweets yesterday, tZERO announced that it was ending its crypto services as it focuses its efforts on regulated securities. The company set a deadline of March 6, 2023, for customers to withdraw assets in an orderly manner. tZERO said that they are committed to the safeguarding of investor interests and “offering a predictable path for the issuance and secondary liquidity for unique digital and conventional assets.”

2 DAYS AGO