Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange
Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
Hong Kong: HKMA Shares Conclusion of Discussion Paper on Crypto-Assets and Stablecoins
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued the consultation conclusion to the discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins (the “Consultation Conclusion”), summarizing the feedback “received in relation to the paper and the HKMA’s response.”. In the Consultation Conclusion, the HKMA proposes “to bring certain activities relating...
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
Trulioo Announces New Version of Global Identity Platform
Trulioo has announced a new version of its global identity platform that is being described as “industry-defining.”. Trulio provides a service for both business and individual verification. Based in Vancouver, the firm has grown rapidly, adding big-name investors like Goldman Sachs and Amex. The company raised a $394 million Series D in 2021.
Membrane Finance Introduces EUROe, an EU-Regulated Crypto Stablecoin
Finnish Fintech company Membrane Finance has launched EUROe – Europe’s “first” and “only” EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms “a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains.” One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, “at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.”
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. Launches Discretionary Mandate Powered by MDOTM Ltd’s Artificial Intelligence
Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. launches a new discretionary mandate based on Artificial Intelligence. The new mandate has been developed in partnership with MDOTM Ltd, the Fintech scaleup global provider of AI-driven investment solutions “for institutional investors.”. The new mandate, called “GP AI-Driven”, will invest in “a flexible and...
Credit Card Purchases: Canada’s Vancity to Offer a Way to Estimate CO2 Emissions that Come from Transactions
Vancity took another step recently in its commitment to climate action. It is reportedly one of the first financial institutions in Canada “to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases.”. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder “can track the estimated carbon emissions...
Ecuador based BuenTrip Ventures Raises Money from IDB
Ecuador-based BuenTrip Ventures, a Latin American-focused VC fund, and accelerator, has secured its ﬁrst institutional investor in its second fund. The funding included the participation of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through IDB Lab. IDB Lab aims to support innovation and the development of the startup and venture capital ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean. The investment is said to open the door to other institutional investors.
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
Australia’s Digital Lender MONEYME Returns to Statutory Profits
Digital lender MONEYME (ASX:MME) has just released a trading update announcing it has returned to statutory profits “ahead of target, making it potentially the first fintech in Australia to return to profitability following recent challenging market conditions.”. MONEYME has “delivered >$8m NPAT and record revenue for 1H23, after previously...
Investment Crowdfunding: Reg A+ and Reg D Data
CI recently published an update on Reg CF [Regulation Crowdfunding], an exemption that allows a business to raise up to $5 million in an online securities offering. Investors may be non-accredited or accredited. While the legislation creating Reg CF was signed into law in 2012, it too several more years for regulators to enable issuers to raise capital under the new rule. Starting in 2016, Reg CF has now helped thousands of businesses to raise hundreds of millions of dollars online. This has led to tens of thousands of new jobs. But while not all businesses will be successful, some will – that is how a market economy works.
Proxymity, FIS Introduce Digital Proxy Voting Service
Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform, today announced its collaboration with FIS® to launch FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity. The digital proxy voting service “connects issuers, intermediaries, and investors ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real-time.”. Rapidly increasing cost pressures amidst “an unpredictable economic environment necessitates a...
XPLA Governance Proposal Approved to Support Holders with $XPLA Still on FTX Exchange
The XPLA Blockchain, a “next generation” of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, announced that a governance proposal ‘to support individual $XPLA holders related to the FTX incident has been approved with unanimous consent.”. The voting on the Relief Fund Support proposal...
Analysis Of 13M+ Health Savings Accounts Reveals Balances Increasing in 2021: Report
In an analysis of its Health Saving Account (HSA) Database that was published recently, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found that, “despite health care expenditures increasing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, average HSA balances increased during 2021.”. In fact, the majority of accountholders “contributed more than...
