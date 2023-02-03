Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-13, 4-8 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Clark and the Citadel Bulldogs take on Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs in SoCon action Wednesday. The Mocs have gone 7-5 at home. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO