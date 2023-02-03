ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago State faces Delaware State on 3-game win streak

Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 1-0 DI Independent) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 3-4 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -4.5; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Delaware State. The Hornets are 2-4 on their home court. Delaware State...
Stephens, Chattanooga Mocs host the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-13, 4-8 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Clark and the Citadel Bulldogs take on Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs in SoCon action Wednesday. The Mocs have gone 7-5 at home. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game...
Colgate hosts Taylor and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Lehigh's 66-64 win against the Lafayette Leopards. The Raiders are 8-2 in home games. Colgate scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5...
