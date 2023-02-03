Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
'Bachelor' Fans May See More of Christina Mandrell After Season 27 Is Over (SPOILERS)
Some fans of The Bachelor watch the flagship show simply to better appreciate the cast members on Bachelor in Paradise each season. And even if that's not why you tune in each week to The Bachelor, you might find yourself wondering if Christina Mandrell will be back on the show that combines fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Are the Members of One Direction Still Friends? Here's a Quick Rundown
Back in the early 2010s, five handsome young lads from England and Ireland took the pop-music world by storm. While some critics were quick to dismiss the boy band, One Direction was almost absurdly likable. They were funny, easygoing, and had their own distinct personalities — from the moody and broody Zayn Malik to the flirty and rogue-ish Harry Styles. In fact, hating on the band felt like the equivalent of hating on a group of cute little puppies.
'Below Deck' Fans Are Curious About Bobby Giancola's Relationship History
During his two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Bobby Giancola gained a reputation as a wannabe ladies' man who was unafraid to play the field. And even though he's no longer part of the franchise, viewers are curious about Bobby Giancola's dating life and who he may (or may not) be seeing now.
Ashton Kutcher Met Reese Witherspoon's Dad While Preparing for Their New Rom-Com
2023 feels like the year of Netflix romantic comedies. To prepare for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is releasing several projects in the romantic genre, and one of the most anticipated is Your Place or Mine, which stars Ashton Kutcher opposite Reese Witherspoon. While they’re both rom-com royalty, they may seem like an unlikely pairing.
'Your Place or Mine' Filming Locations – Where Does The Netflix Rom-Com Take Place?
Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com written and directed by newcomer Aline Brosh McKenna, is set to hit the streaming service this week. With an all-star cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the feel-good film is ready to get you in the mood for the holiday of love.
The Cast of 'Cheers' Leveraged Their Fame From the Show Into Successful Acting Careers
Considering the fact that it spent most of its time on television on NBC's Thursday night "Must See TV" lineup, its clear why Cheers became the cultural phenomenon that it was from the 1980s to the 1990s. The show, which focused on the employees and customers of a bar named Cheers, was a rollercoaster ride of comedy, emotion, and poignant life lessons that spanned 275 half-hour episodes across 11 seasons.
All Your 'Titanic' Questions Finally Answered in the 'Titanic: 25 Years Later' Special
Director James Cameron is revisiting one of his most famous films, Titanic, on its twenty-fifth anniversary to answer all of your burning questions about the science behind the film. The most notorious question on everyone's minds: could Jack and Rose both fit on the door, saving Jack from the icy abyss at the end of the movie? It's time for fans to find out.
Austin Butler's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Actually Pretty Short
If you watched Elvis and finished the film with the hots for Austin Butler, you definitely aren't alone. The dashing, six-foot-tall actor is a catch and it isn't surprising that throughout most of his career, he has been taken. He's currently dating model Kaia Gerber. However, The Carrie Diaries alum has also been linked to a few other ladies in Hollywood. Let's take a look at Austin's relationship history.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Reviews Might Not Tell the Whole Story
After months of anticipation (and controversy), Hogwarts Legacy is just days away from release. The game, developed by Avalanche Software, gives you unprecedented access to the wizarding world, allowing you to craft your own character, explore Hogwarts at your own speed, and unravel a mystery with far-reaching consequences. Article continues...
The “Beautiful Boy” TikTok Audio Was Featured in This Heartbreaking Film
Queue the waterworks! TikTok’s viral "Beautiful Boy" audio will leave you in shambles. Showcasing sweet and sentimental moments of fathers and their children to the lyrics, “The monster’s gone, he’s on the run, and your daddy’s here. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful boy,” this is undoubtedly one of the most touching trends to ever grace the app.
'Below Deck Med' and 'Galley Talk' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Still Planning His Wedding
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean ended in November 2022, but that doesn't mean fans are done talking about the cast. In this case, it's Kyle Viljoen, who got engaged in 2021 and whose relationship has made plenty of fans swoon. So now, many want to know if Below Deck star Kyle is still engaged after the season ended.
Sam Smith's Net Worth Is So High That You'll Be Saying "Lay Me Down" After You See It
In 2012, Sam Smith, a pop singer from England, lent their simultaneously angelic yet soulful vocals to Disclosure's hit song "Latch." No one really knew their name at the time, but that would quickly change. The following year, Sam joined forces with Naughty Boy on the track "La La La," and once again, their talent had people hooked.
A Peek Inside BFFs Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson's Decades-Long Friendship
Let's be real, Daddy Pedro Pascal and Mommy Sarah Paulson have us all in a chokehold. If these words mean anything to you, it's time to get off the internet (go touch some grass). If these words mean nothing to you, don't worry, we'll explain. Article continues below advertisement. Known...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0