Tugboat Captain Lucca in '1923' May Look Familiar to Some Viewers — Here's Why

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 5. The latest Yellowstone spin-off to hit Paramount Plus, 1923, features an all-star cast and an intriguing plot. It's not surprising that the show, which follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era, would also attract attention for its cast of Hollywood legends like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Are the Members of One Direction Still Friends? Here's a Quick Rundown

Back in the early 2010s, five handsome young lads from England and Ireland took the pop-music world by storm. While some critics were quick to dismiss the boy band, One Direction was almost absurdly likable. They were funny, easygoing, and had their own distinct personalities — from the moody and broody Zayn Malik to the flirty and rogue-ish Harry Styles. In fact, hating on the band felt like the equivalent of hating on a group of cute little puppies.
The Cast of 'Cheers' Leveraged Their Fame From the Show Into Successful Acting Careers

Considering the fact that it spent most of its time on television on NBC's Thursday night "Must See TV" lineup, its clear why Cheers became the cultural phenomenon that it was from the 1980s to the 1990s. The show, which focused on the employees and customers of a bar named Cheers, was a rollercoaster ride of comedy, emotion, and poignant life lessons that spanned 275 half-hour episodes across 11 seasons.
Austin Butler's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Actually Pretty Short

If you watched Elvis and finished the film with the hots for Austin Butler, you definitely aren't alone. The dashing, six-foot-tall actor is a catch and it isn't surprising that throughout most of his career, he has been taken. He's currently dating model Kaia Gerber. However, The Carrie Diaries alum has also been linked to a few other ladies in Hollywood. Let's take a look at Austin's relationship history.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Reviews Might Not Tell the Whole Story

After months of anticipation (and controversy), Hogwarts Legacy is just days away from release. The game, developed by Avalanche Software, gives you unprecedented access to the wizarding world, allowing you to craft your own character, explore Hogwarts at your own speed, and unravel a mystery with far-reaching consequences. Article continues...
The “Beautiful Boy” TikTok Audio Was Featured in This Heartbreaking Film

Queue the waterworks! TikTok’s viral "Beautiful Boy" audio will leave you in shambles. Showcasing sweet and sentimental moments of fathers and their children to the lyrics, “The monster’s gone, he’s on the run, and your daddy’s here. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful boy,” this is undoubtedly one of the most touching trends to ever grace the app.
