Super Bowl Commercial: Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse Return
It's time to cook. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are back in business in PopCorners' Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial -- only this time, they're not manufacturing pure Blue Sky. Titled "Breaking Good," the 60-second ad airing during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday is written and directed by series creator Vince ...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
TODAY.com
Yes, Mila Kunis saw those ‘awkward’ red carpet pics of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon may have chemistry together, but they don’t exactly look like they do. The stars, who team up in the new movie “Your Place or Mine,” have been making the rounds promoting the romantic comedy, but people can’t help but notice how, well, strange they look together on the red carpet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A drastically underrated horror sequel isn’t hallucinating its murderous moment in the spotlight
It didn’t take too long for New Line Cinema’s marquee franchise to dive headlong into the utterly insane, and while taking a trip to the more outlandish end of the spectrum can often be a sign of desperation for a horror property, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors still ranks as one of the Freddy Krueger’s best-ever outings.
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
ComicBook
Congressman George Santos Allegedly Told Prospective Donors He Produced The Spider-Man Broadway Show "Turn Off The Dark"
While Spider-Man has been wildly popular on the big screen the same can't be said for all forms of live action adaptations. The most notable example of a miss on the part of the iconic Marvel character may just be Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the disastrous Broadway musical which ran for just three years and was widely considered to be a major flop. But now, the ill-fated musical is making headlines again, this time due to Rep. George Santos. According to Bloomberg (via Rolling Stone), the Long Island congressman told campaign donors that he had been a producer on the musical — a claim that is not true.
ComicBook
Ben Affleck Looks Miserable at the Grammy Awards
A new Ben Affleck meme has entered the game. During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, cameras kept panning toward the Batman v Superman star, often seen sporting a stoic look alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez. Suffice to say, the internet quickly caught on and ran with the meme, especially during a sequence in which Affleck and Lopez were listening to Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground."
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
ComicBook
Peacock Exec Reveals Why Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster Revivals Were Cancelled
Two of the early original series for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster, were also among those that were early to be cancelled. The Punky Brewster revival ran for just one, ten-episode season before being cancelled in 2021 while Saved By the Bell fared just a bit better, ultimately getting a total of 20 episodes over two seasons before being officially cancelled in May 2022. Now, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, is revealing why both of those shows were cancelled with Rovner saying that the two series were just not "the right thing to lean into initially" for the platform.
ComicBook
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit supernatural sensation draws blood on the Top 10 in 85 countries
Netflix’s roster of fantasy shows might be in danger of being canceled at any second, but the streaming service continues to go all-in when it comes to original content that leans heavily into the mythological for inspiration. Chalk up another winner for cinema’s most underrated subgenre, then, because Viking Wolf is a certifiable smash hit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
King of the Hill's Revival Might Ruin the Best Series Finale of All Time
King of the Hill has confirmed that it's now in the midst of a new revival series with new episodes coming to Hulu, and this might end up ruining what is still considered one of the best series finales of all time. Running for 13 seasons between 1997 and 2009, the Mike Judge and Greg ...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Production Start Date Revealed
HBO finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. House of the Dragon has yet to begin filming but it looks like it will start to shoot fairly soon. According to Production List, House of the Dragon season two will begin filming on March 6th.
Every M. Night Shyamalan movie, ranked according to critics
From "The Sixth Sense" to "Knock at the Cabin," which hit theaters Friday, here's how critics rated all of the director's feature-length films.
