Sign up now for Bat Demo hosted by the Larks and Scheels

Bismarck, ND

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Larks and Scheels are going to team up for a Scheels Bat Demo.

According to a news release, the demo is going to take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sanford Power, located at 3451 N 14th St in Bismarck.

The Scheels Bat Demo gives youth baseball and softball players a chance to try new bats before the new season starts.

Everyone who participates will be able to buy bats at a 20% discount.

Players and parents need to attend to get the discount ticket. And any parent who buys a bat will get a free entry for their kid to go to the Larks Youth Baseball Camp this summer.

“The Bat Demo Fleet only makes it once a year and SCHEELS is happy to see it back again,” said Scheels Community Relations and Marketing Manager Melissa Neutman. “This event gives you the opportunity to get a real feel of the bat before your purchase it all while receiving 20% off! Let’s pack Sanford Power!”

2023 Northwoods League All-Star game coming to Bismarck

Scheels experts and major bat company representatives are going to work with athletes to fit them with a bat that is right for them.

Larks players and Sandford Power professionals are also going to be there giving out helpful tips and tricks.

People that participate will get a free Scheels Bat Demo t-shirt while supplies last and will have an opportunity to register to win a free Rawlings Heart of the Hide baseball glove.

There will be three sessions that parents can sign their kids up for, session one is already full, but session two is from 12:30- 2 p.m. and session three is from 2-3:30 p.m.

Parents can pre-register and save a spot for session two or three here , and parents can be notified about the event on their Facebook page .

Anyone under 18 years old needs to have a parent with them in order to sign the liability waiver.

KX News

KX News

