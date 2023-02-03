Read full article on original website
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
cbs4local.com
Northeast El Paso convenience store clerk shoots attempted armed robber, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was shot while attempting to rob a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez. The shooting took place at the DK convenience store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive around 12:28 p.m. Officers were...
cbs4local.com
EPPD respond to video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt.
Police: Video of party being broken up is being investigated; witnesses sought
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they are aware of a series of viral videos initially shared on FitFam showing police breaking up a house party in the 3100 block of Blue Dirt Circle Saturday night. The photos show at least two teenage boys being detained by police. In the video provided […]
KFOX 14
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
Zacatecas on alert after mass killings reported on consecutive weekends
Authorities in Zacatecas have ramped up security in two contiguous towns where eight people were gunned down over the weekend.
cbs4local.com
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
cbs4local.com
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County teacher to have plea hearing on felony charge
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
West El Paso to get a McAlister’s Deli restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso will soon be getting a McAlister’s Deli. According to the company’s Instagram account, the popular and growing restaurant chain will open a location at 7040 N. Mesa where Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon used to be located. The Westside location is slated to open sometime in the spring and […]
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
cbs4local.com
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Car catches fire after rollover crash on Spur 601
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso Police and fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in East El Paso. This happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday on Spur 601 by Global Reach. Fire dispatchers confirm only one vehicle was was involved in the rollover...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
