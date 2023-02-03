EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO