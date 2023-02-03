ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD respond to video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso County teacher to have plea hearing on felony charge

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

West El Paso to get a McAlister’s Deli restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso will soon be getting a McAlister’s Deli. According to the company’s Instagram account, the popular and growing restaurant chain will open a location at 7040 N. Mesa where Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon used to be located.  The Westside location is slated to open sometime in the spring and […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
MESQUITE, NM
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM

MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
MESQUITE, NM
cbs4local.com

Car catches fire after rollover crash on Spur 601

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso Police and fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in East El Paso. This happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday on Spur 601 by Global Reach. Fire dispatchers confirm only one vehicle was was involved in the rollover...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
EL PASO, TX

